Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele hold on in New Orleans

By Associated Press
2022/04/25 06:29
Patrick Cantlay and his teammate Xander Schauffele, right, congratulate each other after their win in the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Lo...
Xander Schauffele, left kneeling, laughs as he talks with Patrick Cantlay, right, and their caddies while lining up his putt on the 18th green during ...
Patrick Cantlay follows through on his shot off the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Av...
Patrick Cantlay hits off the 18th fairway during the final round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Sunday, ...
Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay approach the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avo...
Patrick Cantlay chips onto the 17th green during the final round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Sunday, ...
Xander Schauffele hits off of the third tee during the final round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Sunday...
Xander Schauffele watches his shot out of the rough along the second fairway during the final round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC L...
Sam Burns stands on the 16th fairway during the final round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Sunday, April...
Sam Burns, right, talks with his caddy, left, after hitting off the 15th fairway during the final round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at T...
The gallery looks on as Sam Burns chips onto the 17th green during the final round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avond...

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele held off Sam Burns and Billy Horschel by two strokes Sunday in a record-setting, wire-to-wire victory in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Cantlay and Schauffele closed with an even-par-72 in the alternate-shot final round to finish at 29-under 259 at TPC Louisiana. They broke the tournament record of 27 under set by Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown and Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith in 2017, the first year the tournament was played as a team event.

Cantlay and Schauffele opened with a record 59 in best-ball play Thursday, and began Sunday at 29 under after shattering the 54-hole record of 23 under.

Local favorite and LSU graduate Sam Burns and Billy Horschel pulled within one after birdieing the eighth, 10th and 11th holes. But Burns’ tee shot on the short par-4 16th found the water and a bogey on the par-3 17th left them three behind. They shot 68.

Doc Redman and Sam Ryder were third at 24 under after a 67.

Cantlay, the defending FedExCup champion and PGA Tour Player of the Year, won his seventh tour title and first since the Tour Championship in September. He was second last week in the RBC Heritage.

Schauffele won for the fifth time. He last won at the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Updated : 2022-04-25 08:03 GMT+08:00

