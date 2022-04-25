Alexa
New York Red Bulls 3, Orlando City 0

By Associated Press
2022/04/25 05:50
New York Red Bulls 1 2 3
Orlando City 0 0 0

First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Luquinhas, 1 (Fernandez), 26th minute.

Second Half_2, New York Red Bulls, Casseres Jr., 1, 48th; 3, New York Red Bulls, Morgan, 4 (penalty kick), 88th.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar.

Yellow Cards_Fletcher, New York Red Bulls, 33rd; Luquinhas, New York Red Bulls, 41st; Morgan, New York Red Bulls, 42nd; Junior Urso, Orlando City, 45th+3; Miguel, New York Red Bulls, 84th.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Michael Barwegen, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Christopher Penso.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Tom Edwards, Aaron Long, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin; Frankie Amaya, Cristhian Casseres Jr. (Tom Barlow, 90th+1), Omir Fernandez, Lewis Morgan (Dylan Nealis, 90th); Ashley Fletcher (Patryk Klimala, 58th), Luquinhas (Dru Yearwood, 46th).

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan, Rodrigo Schlegel (Jack Lynn, 88th); Cesar Araujo (Jhegson Mendez, 82nd), Junior Urso (Thomas Williams, 46th), Mauricio Pereyra, Facundo Torres (Silvester Van der Water, 82nd); Ercan Kara, Alexandre Pato (Benji Michel, 46th).

Updated : 2022-04-25 08:02 GMT+08:00

