Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

By NICOLE KRAFT , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/25 04:03
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov, left, chases the puck in front of Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, center, and forward Kail...
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Justin Danforth, center, chases the puck between Edmonton Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci, left, and forward Connor McDavid ...
Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid, right, chases the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov during the first period...
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean, left, chases the puck in front of Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane during the first period an NHL hock...
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins, left, stops a shot by Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman during the first period an NHL hockey game in ...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division.

Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and two assists, and Cole Sillinger added a goal and an assist for Columbus. Jakub Voracek notched three assists and Gus Nyquist had two helpers for Columbus, while Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots in his 26th win.

Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton, and Mikko Koskinen stopped 26 shots.

Kane got the scoring started 3:08 into the first period with a sniper shot from the right circle after a turnover in the neutral zone for his fifth goal in three games.

Robinson pulled Columbus even by burying a Voracek rebound with four minutes left in the period.

A power-play at 5:30 of the second opened the door for Draisaitl’s 55th goal of the season — 24th with a man-advantage. McDavid contributed his 75th assist, putting him second in the NHL behind Jonathan Huberdeau, and tying his career season-high.

Columbus pulled even again just 1:36 into the third when Bjorkstrand buried a Cole Sillinger rebound for his first goal since March 29 and his first points in 11 games.

The first goal of Blankenburg’s NHL career, a shot from the blueline during a power-play, put Columbus ahead 3-2, before Roslovic scored from the right circle with about three minutes left in the game for his fourth goal in three games, extending his point streak to four games.

Sillinger’s empty-netter with 47 seconds left made it 5-2.

NEXT UP

Edmonton: Visits Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Blue Jackets: Visits Tampa on Tuesday.

Updated : 2022-04-25 05:56 GMT+08:00

