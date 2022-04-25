Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Grichuk, Blackmon lead Rockies to 6-2 win over Tigers

By DAVE HOGG , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/25 04:28
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl throws during the first inning of an interleague baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, April 2...
Colorado Rockies' Randal Grichuk connects for a two-run home run during the third inning of an interleague baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, S...
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl throws during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, April 2...
Colorado Rockies' Randal Grichuk is greeted at the dugout after his two-run home run during the third inning of an interleague baseball game against t...
Colorado Rockies' Randal Grichuk scores from second on a single by teammate Ryan McMahon during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game again...
Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is unable to reach the foul ball hit by Colorado Rockies' Alan Trejo during the fourth inning of an int...

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl throws during the first inning of an interleague baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, April 2...

Colorado Rockies' Randal Grichuk connects for a two-run home run during the third inning of an interleague baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, S...

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl throws during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, April 2...

Colorado Rockies' Randal Grichuk is greeted at the dugout after his two-run home run during the third inning of an interleague baseball game against t...

Colorado Rockies' Randal Grichuk scores from second on a single by teammate Ryan McMahon during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game again...

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is unable to reach the foul ball hit by Colorado Rockies' Alan Trejo during the fourth inning of an int...

DETROIT (AP) — Randal Grichuk had three hits, including his first home run of the season, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Detroit Tigers 6-2 Sunday.

A day after getting his 3,000th hit, Tigers star Miguel Cabrera didn’t play. He got three hits in a doubleheader split Saturday, raising his career hit total to 3,002.

Charlie Blackmon had four hits, scored twice and drove in two runs for Colorado.

Chad Kuhl (2-0) again pitched well for his new team, allowing one run and four hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out four and has a 1.10 ERA in three starts for the Rockies.

Tyler Alexander (0-2) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings.

The Rockies took a 1-0 lead in the first when Blackmon doubled and later scored on C.J. Cron's infield single.

Grichuk hit a two-run homer for a 3-0 lead in the third. Austin Meadows made it 3-1 with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

Blackmon hit a two-run single in the fourth, ending Alexander's day.

Ryan McMahon added an RBI single in the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: Detroit activated SS Javier Báez (thumb) from the disabled list and optioned RHP Jason Foley to Triple-A Toledo. ... LHP Andrew Chafin is expected to join the Tigers on Monday.

NEXT UP

Rockies: Colorado travels to Philadelphia to begin a four-game series on Monday. Kyle Freeland (0-2, 7.71) is scheduled to start the opener against Kyle Gibson (1-1, 3.57).

Tigers: Detroit starts a three-game series in Minnesota on Monday. Tigers lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.27) will face Minnesota's (0-2, 5.00).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-25 05:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
Chinese jets, anti-submarine helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese jets, anti-submarine helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 5,092 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 5,092 local COVID cases
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan develops 2 variants of Chien Hsiang kamikaze drone
Taiwan develops 2 variants of Chien Hsiang kamikaze drone
Taiwan's Fubon gets foot in Premier League door with Chelsea bid
Taiwan's Fubon gets foot in Premier League door with Chelsea bid