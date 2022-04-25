Alexa
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/04/25 03:58
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston 200 000 000 2 6 0
Tampa Bay 000 031 10x 5 9 0

R.Hill, Valdez (5), Brasier (5), M.Barnes (6), Diekman (6), Houck (7) and Vázquez; McClanahan, Poche (8), Thompson (9) and Zunino. W_McClanahan 1-1. L_Valdez 0-1. Sv_Thompson (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Colorado 102 210 000 6 11 0
Detroit 001 000 100 2 7 0

Kuhl, Lawrence (7), Kinley (8), Estévez (9) and E.Díaz; Alexander, García (4), J.Barnes (7), Jiménez (8), Fulmer (9) and Barnhart. W_Kuhl 2-0. L_Alexander 0-2. HRs_Colorado, Grichuk (1).

___

Updated : 2022-04-25 05:56 GMT+08:00

