Sunday's Major League Linescores

|Boston
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|031
|10x
|—
|5
|9
|0
R.Hill, Valdez (5), Brasier (5), M.Barnes (6), Diekman (6), Houck (7) and Vázquez; McClanahan, Poche (8), Thompson (9) and Zunino. W_McClanahan 1-1. L_Valdez 0-1. Sv_Thompson (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (1).
___
|Colorado
|102
|210
|000
|—
|6
|11
|0
|Detroit
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|7
|0
Kuhl, Lawrence (7), Kinley (8), Estévez (9) and E.Díaz; Alexander, García (4), J.Barnes (7), Jiménez (8), Fulmer (9) and Barnhart. W_Kuhl 2-0. L_Alexander 0-2. HRs_Colorado, Grichuk (1).
___