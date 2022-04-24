Alexa
Ward-Prowse double as Southampton draws 2-2 at Brighton

By Associated Press
2022/04/24 23:44
Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck scores their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton...

Southampton's Che Adams, center, battles for the ball with Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, right, and Marc Cucurella during the English Pre...

Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, right, goes down after a challenge from Southampton's Oriol Romeu during the English Premier League soccer ...

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — James Ward-Prowse unleashed a pair of stunning strikes as Southampton fought back from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw in the Premier League against midtable rival Brighton on Sunday.

The England midfielder expertly curled home the 14th top-flight free-kick goal of his career just before the break at the Amex Stadium before putting his team level early in the second half.

Danny Welbeck’s close-range finish as early as the second minute and an own-goal from Mohammed Salisu looked to have set Brighton on course for an overdue first home win since late December.

Substitute Pascal Gross thought he had restored the Seagulls’ lead late on before his low strike from range was disallowed for a marginal offside in the buildup.

A memorable comeback for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s visitors was slightly overshadowed by Tino Livramento being carried off on a stretcher in the 37th after twisting awkwardly.

Southampton sits a point and two positions below 11th-place Brighton.

Updated : 2022-04-25 01:24 GMT+08:00

