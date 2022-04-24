NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Florida
|78
|57
|15
|6
|120
|328
|224
|34-6-0
|23-9-6
|18-2-2
|x-Carolina
|79
|51
|20
|8
|110
|263
|194
|28-8-4
|23-12-4
|14-8-1
|x-Toronto
|79
|51
|21
|7
|109
|303
|248
|29-8-2
|22-13-5
|14-8-2
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|79
|51
|22
|6
|108
|245
|197
|26-8-4
|25-14-2
|15-8-1
|x-Tampa Bay
|78
|48
|22
|8
|104
|267
|219
|26-8-6
|22-14-2
|14-8-3
|x-Boston
|78
|48
|25
|5
|101
|239
|210
|24-13-2
|24-12-3
|15-6-1
|x-Pittsburgh
|79
|45
|23
|11
|101
|265
|217
|22-12-5
|23-11-6
|13-8-3
|x-Washington
|78
|44
|23
|11
|99
|268
|229
|19-15-5
|25-8-6
|16-6-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|78
|35
|33
|10
|80
|216
|224
|19-14-5
|16-19-5
|13-8-2
|Columbus
|78
|35
|36
|7
|77
|248
|287
|19-15-5
|16-21-2
|9-16-0
|Buffalo
|80
|31
|38
|11
|73
|229
|283
|16-18-6
|15-20-5
|8-13-4
|Detroit
|79
|30
|39
|10
|70
|222
|306
|18-16-7
|12-23-3
|8-14-3
|Ottawa
|79
|31
|41
|7
|69
|218
|256
|14-21-4
|17-20-3
|11-11-3
|New Jersey
|78
|27
|43
|8
|62
|238
|288
|16-18-5
|11-25-3
|9-13-3
|Philadelphia
|78
|24
|43
|11
|59
|204
|286
|13-20-6
|11-23-5
|7-14-4
|Montreal
|79
|20
|48
|11
|51
|204
|309
|10-25-4
|10-23-7
|8-13-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Colorado
|78
|55
|17
|6
|116
|301
|218
|31-5-3
|24-12-3
|14-5-3
|y-Calgary
|79
|49
|20
|10
|108
|285
|198
|25-9-7
|24-11-3
|16-8-2
|x-Minnesota
|78
|50
|21
|7
|107
|295
|241
|29-7-2
|21-14-5
|11-9-3
|x-St. Louis
|79
|48
|20
|11
|107
|298
|227
|26-9-5
|22-11-6
|17-5-3
|x-Edmonton
|78
|46
|26
|6
|98
|275
|240
|26-12-1
|20-14-5
|19-5-0
|p-Los Angeles
|80
|43
|27
|10
|96
|232
|230
|21-16-4
|22-11-6
|11-10-3
|Nashville
|78
|44
|29
|5
|93
|249
|233
|25-14-0
|19-15-5
|15-7-1
|Dallas
|79
|44
|30
|5
|93
|228
|238
|25-10-3
|19-20-2
|14-8-3
|Vegas
|78
|42
|31
|5
|89
|250
|232
|22-15-3
|20-16-2
|16-7-2
|Vancouver
|79
|38
|30
|11
|87
|239
|229
|18-14-7
|20-16-4
|11-6-6
|Winnipeg
|78
|35
|32
|11
|81
|237
|252
|19-15-3
|16-17-8
|13-6-6
|San Jose
|78
|31
|35
|12
|74
|203
|247
|18-17-5
|13-18-7
|8-10-4
|Anaheim
|79
|30
|35
|14
|74
|222
|259
|17-18-5
|13-17-9
|10-12-3
|Chicago
|79
|26
|42
|11
|63
|210
|284
|12-21-6
|14-21-5
|5-15-6
|Seattle
|78
|26
|46
|6
|58
|205
|271
|15-21-3
|11-25-3
|5-18-0
|Arizona
|79
|22
|50
|7
|51
|193
|303
|10-27-3
|12-23-4
|7-12-4
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Buffalo 5, N.Y. Islanders 3
Carolina 3, New Jersey 2, OT
Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 2
Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT
Ottawa 6, Montreal 4
San Jose 4, Chicago 1
Dallas 3, Seattle 2
St. Louis 5, Arizona 4, OT
Calgary 6, Vancouver 3
Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 2
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Columbus, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.