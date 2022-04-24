NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Florida 78 57 15 6 120 328 224 34-6-0 23-9-6 18-2-2 x-Carolina 79 51 20 8 110 263 194 28-8-4 23-12-4 14-8-1 x-Toronto 79 51 21 7 109 303 248 29-8-2 22-13-5 14-8-2 x-N.Y. Rangers 79 51 22 6 108 245 197 26-8-4 25-14-2 15-8-1 x-Tampa Bay 78 48 22 8 104 267 219 26-8-6 22-14-2 14-8-3 x-Boston 78 48 25 5 101 239 210 24-13-2 24-12-3 15-6-1 x-Pittsburgh 79 45 23 11 101 265 217 22-12-5 23-11-6 13-8-3 x-Washington 78 44 23 11 99 268 229 19-15-5 25-8-6 16-6-1 N.Y. Islanders 78 35 33 10 80 216 224 19-14-5 16-19-5 13-8-2 Columbus 78 35 36 7 77 248 287 19-15-5 16-21-2 9-16-0 Buffalo 80 31 38 11 73 229 283 16-18-6 15-20-5 8-13-4 Detroit 79 30 39 10 70 222 306 18-16-7 12-23-3 8-14-3 Ottawa 79 31 41 7 69 218 256 14-21-4 17-20-3 11-11-3 New Jersey 78 27 43 8 62 238 288 16-18-5 11-25-3 9-13-3 Philadelphia 78 24 43 11 59 204 286 13-20-6 11-23-5 7-14-4 Montreal 79 20 48 11 51 204 309 10-25-4 10-23-7 8-13-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Colorado 78 55 17 6 116 301 218 31-5-3 24-12-3 14-5-3 y-Calgary 79 49 20 10 108 285 198 25-9-7 24-11-3 16-8-2 x-Minnesota 78 50 21 7 107 295 241 29-7-2 21-14-5 11-9-3 x-St. Louis 79 48 20 11 107 298 227 26-9-5 22-11-6 17-5-3 x-Edmonton 78 46 26 6 98 275 240 26-12-1 20-14-5 19-5-0 p-Los Angeles 80 43 27 10 96 232 230 21-16-4 22-11-6 11-10-3 Nashville 78 44 29 5 93 249 233 25-14-0 19-15-5 15-7-1 Dallas 79 44 30 5 93 228 238 25-10-3 19-20-2 14-8-3 Vegas 78 42 31 5 89 250 232 22-15-3 20-16-2 16-7-2 Vancouver 79 38 30 11 87 239 229 18-14-7 20-16-4 11-6-6 Winnipeg 78 35 32 11 81 237 252 19-15-3 16-17-8 13-6-6 San Jose 78 31 35 12 74 203 247 18-17-5 13-18-7 8-10-4 Anaheim 79 30 35 14 74 222 259 17-18-5 13-17-9 10-12-3 Chicago 79 26 42 11 63 210 284 12-21-6 14-21-5 5-15-6 Seattle 78 26 46 6 58 205 271 15-21-3 11-25-3 5-18-0 Arizona 79 22 50 7 51 193 303 10-27-3 12-23-4 7-12-4

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Carolina 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 2

Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT

Ottawa 6, Montreal 4

San Jose 4, Chicago 1

Dallas 3, Seattle 2

St. Louis 5, Arizona 4, OT

Calgary 6, Vancouver 3

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 2

Sunday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.