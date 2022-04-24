Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/24 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Toronto 10 5 .667 _ _ 7-3 W-4 4-2 6-3
New York 9 6 .600 1 _ 6-4 W-2 6-3 3-3
Tampa Bay 8 7 .533 2 _ 4-6 W-1 5-4 3-3
Boston 7 8 .467 3 1 5-5 L-1 3-4 4-4
Baltimore 6 9 .400 4 2 5-5 W-2 3-3 3-6
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 7 7 .500 _ _ 5-5 L-2 3-3 4-4
Minnesota 7 8 .467 ½ 1 5-5 W-3 4-4 3-4
Chicago 6 8 .429 1 3-7 L-6 4-2 2-6
Detroit 6 8 .429 1 4-6 L-1 4-7 2-1
Kansas City 5 8 .385 2 3-7 L-3 5-5 0-3
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Seattle 9 6 .600 _ _ 7-3 W-2 6-2 3-4
Los Angeles 8 7 .533 1 _ 6-4 L-2 3-5 5-2
Oakland 8 8 .500 ½ 5-5 L-2 3-3 5-5
Houston 6 8 .429 3-7 L-4 1-4 5-4
Texas 5 9 .357 4-6 W-3 1-5 4-4

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 11 5 .688 _ _ 7-3 L-1 5-2 6-3
Atlanta 7 9 .438 4 3 4-6 L-1 4-5 3-4
Miami 6 8 .429 4 3 5-5 W-1 4-3 2-5
Philadelphia 6 9 .400 3-7 L-1 4-4 2-5
Washington 6 11 .353 3-7 L-4 3-7 3-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 9 4 .692 _ _ 7-3 W-2 3-1 6-3
Milwaukee 9 6 .600 1 ½ 7-3 W-1 5-2 4-4
Chicago 7 8 .467 3 4-6 W-1 4-5 3-3
Pittsburgh 7 8 .467 3 5-5 L-1 4-2 3-6
Cincinnati 2 13 .133 8 0-10 L-11 0-4 2-9
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 10 4 .714 _ _ 8-2 L-1 6-1 4-3
San Francisco 10 5 .667 ½ _ 7-3 W-2 4-2 6-3
Colorado 9 5 .643 1 _ 6-4 W-1 6-4 3-1
San Diego 10 6 .625 1 _ 6-4 W-1 6-3 4-3
Arizona 6 9 .400 5-5 W-1 3-5 3-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4

Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game

Texas 2, Oakland 0

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 10 innings

Colorado 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

Seattle 13, Kansas City 7

Sunday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

San Francisco 5, Washington 2

Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 21, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 0

Colorado 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Miami 9, Atlanta 7

Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 2

San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Francisco (Rodón 2-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 1-1), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-1) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.