All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Florida
|78
|57
|15
|6
|120
|328
|224
|x-Toronto
|79
|51
|21
|7
|109
|303
|248
|x-Tampa Bay
|78
|48
|22
|8
|104
|267
|219
|x-Boston
|78
|48
|25
|5
|101
|239
|210
|Buffalo
|80
|31
|38
|11
|73
|229
|283
|Detroit
|79
|30
|39
|10
|70
|222
|306
|Ottawa
|79
|31
|41
|7
|69
|218
|256
|Montreal
|79
|20
|48
|11
|51
|204
|309
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|79
|51
|20
|8
|110
|263
|194
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|79
|51
|22
|6
|108
|245
|197
|x-Pittsburgh
|79
|45
|23
|11
|101
|265
|217
|x-Washington
|78
|44
|23
|11
|99
|268
|229
|N.Y. Islanders
|78
|35
|33
|10
|80
|216
|224
|Columbus
|78
|35
|36
|7
|77
|248
|287
|New Jersey
|78
|27
|43
|8
|62
|238
|288
|Philadelphia
|78
|24
|43
|11
|59
|204
|286
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Colorado
|78
|55
|17
|6
|116
|301
|218
|x-Minnesota
|78
|50
|21
|7
|107
|295
|241
|x-St. Louis
|79
|48
|20
|11
|107
|298
|227
|Nashville
|78
|44
|29
|5
|93
|249
|233
|Dallas
|79
|44
|30
|5
|93
|228
|238
|Winnipeg
|78
|35
|32
|11
|81
|237
|252
|Chicago
|79
|26
|42
|11
|63
|210
|284
|Arizona
|79
|22
|50
|7
|51
|193
|303
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Calgary
|79
|49
|20
|10
|108
|285
|198
|x-Edmonton
|78
|46
|26
|6
|98
|275
|240
|Los Angeles
|80
|43
|27
|10
|96
|232
|230
|Vegas
|78
|42
|31
|5
|89
|250
|232
|Vancouver
|79
|38
|30
|11
|87
|239
|229
|San Jose
|78
|31
|35
|12
|74
|203
|247
|Anaheim
|79
|30
|35
|14
|74
|222
|259
|Seattle
|78
|26
|46
|6
|58
|205
|271
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Buffalo 5, N.Y. Islanders 3
Carolina 3, New Jersey 2, OT
Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 2
Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT
Ottawa 6, Montreal 4
San Jose 4, Chicago 1
Dallas 3, Seattle 2
St. Louis 5, Arizona 4, OT
Calgary 6, Vancouver 3
Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 2
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Columbus, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.