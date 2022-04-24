All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Florida 78 57 15 6 120 328 224 x-Toronto 79 51 21 7 109 303 248 x-Tampa Bay 78 48 22 8 104 267 219 x-Boston 78 48 25 5 101 239 210 Buffalo 80 31 38 11 73 229 283 Detroit 79 30 39 10 70 222 306 Ottawa 79 31 41 7 69 218 256 Montreal 79 20 48 11 51 204 309

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 79 51 20 8 110 263 194 x-N.Y. Rangers 79 51 22 6 108 245 197 x-Pittsburgh 79 45 23 11 101 265 217 x-Washington 78 44 23 11 99 268 229 N.Y. Islanders 78 35 33 10 80 216 224 Columbus 78 35 36 7 77 248 287 New Jersey 78 27 43 8 62 238 288 Philadelphia 78 24 43 11 59 204 286

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 78 55 17 6 116 301 218 x-Minnesota 78 50 21 7 107 295 241 x-St. Louis 79 48 20 11 107 298 227 Nashville 78 44 29 5 93 249 233 Dallas 79 44 30 5 93 228 238 Winnipeg 78 35 32 11 81 237 252 Chicago 79 26 42 11 63 210 284 Arizona 79 22 50 7 51 193 303

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Calgary 79 49 20 10 108 285 198 x-Edmonton 78 46 26 6 98 275 240 Los Angeles 80 43 27 10 96 232 230 Vegas 78 42 31 5 89 250 232 Vancouver 79 38 30 11 87 239 229 San Jose 78 31 35 12 74 203 247 Anaheim 79 30 35 14 74 222 259 Seattle 78 26 46 6 58 205 271

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Carolina 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 2

Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT

Ottawa 6, Montreal 4

San Jose 4, Chicago 1

Dallas 3, Seattle 2

St. Louis 5, Arizona 4, OT

Calgary 6, Vancouver 3

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 2

Sunday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.