AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/24 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 72 42 24 5 1 90 234 197
Springfield 73 40 24 6 3 89 221 221
Providence 68 36 22 4 6 82 196 179
WB/Scranton 73 35 30 4 4 78 205 212
Hershey 75 34 31 6 4 78 199 204
Bridgeport 72 31 30 7 4 73 213 226
Hartford 71 31 32 6 2 70 199 222
Lehigh Valley 73 28 30 10 5 71 191 228
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 70 42 19 8 1 93 241 196
Syracuse 72 38 25 7 2 85 230 219
Laval 69 37 26 4 2 80 232 221
Belleville 70 38 28 4 0 80 210 213
Toronto 68 36 28 3 1 76 229 226
Rochester 74 36 28 7 3 82 246 267
Cleveland 73 26 34 8 5 65 197 256
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 73 47 16 5 5 104 246 187
Manitoba 68 38 23 5 2 83 207 197
Milwaukee 74 38 27 5 4 85 224 220
Rockford 68 36 27 4 1 77 210 209
Texas 71 31 28 6 6 74 215 228
Iowa 70 31 30 5 4 71 196 200
Grand Rapids 73 32 33 6 2 72 199 226
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 66 44 15 5 2 95 237 181
Ontario 67 41 17 5 4 91 259 215
Abbotsford 65 38 21 5 1 82 225 185
Colorado 68 39 22 4 3 85 244 207
Bakersfield 66 36 20 5 5 82 220 187
Henderson 67 34 28 4 1 73 205 203
San Diego 65 28 31 4 2 62 192 210
Tucson 66 21 39 5 1 48 173 264
San Jose 68 20 42 4 2 46 202 291

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 4, Rochester 2

Springfield 3, WB/Scranton 1

Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2

Henderson 5, San Jose 2

Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 0

Rockford 5, Manitoba 3

Syracuse 5, Laval 1

Texas 2, Iowa 1

Charlotte 2, Providence 1

Milwaukee 3, Chicago 1

Colorado 5, Ontario 1

Bakersfield 4, Stockton 0

San Diego 3, Tucson 1

Sunday's Games

Providence at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-24 23:52 GMT+08:00

