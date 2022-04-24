All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|72
|42
|24
|5
|1
|90
|234
|197
|Springfield
|73
|40
|24
|6
|3
|89
|221
|221
|Providence
|68
|36
|22
|4
|6
|82
|196
|179
|WB/Scranton
|73
|35
|30
|4
|4
|78
|205
|212
|Hershey
|75
|34
|31
|6
|4
|78
|199
|204
|Bridgeport
|72
|31
|30
|7
|4
|73
|213
|226
|Hartford
|71
|31
|32
|6
|2
|70
|199
|222
|Lehigh Valley
|73
|28
|30
|10
|5
|71
|191
|228
|Utica
|70
|42
|19
|8
|1
|93
|241
|196
|Syracuse
|72
|38
|25
|7
|2
|85
|230
|219
|Laval
|69
|37
|26
|4
|2
|80
|232
|221
|Belleville
|70
|38
|28
|4
|0
|80
|210
|213
|Toronto
|68
|36
|28
|3
|1
|76
|229
|226
|Rochester
|74
|36
|28
|7
|3
|82
|246
|267
|Cleveland
|73
|26
|34
|8
|5
|65
|197
|256
|Chicago
|73
|47
|16
|5
|5
|104
|246
|187
|Manitoba
|68
|38
|23
|5
|2
|83
|207
|197
|Milwaukee
|74
|38
|27
|5
|4
|85
|224
|220
|Rockford
|68
|36
|27
|4
|1
|77
|210
|209
|Texas
|71
|31
|28
|6
|6
|74
|215
|228
|Iowa
|70
|31
|30
|5
|4
|71
|196
|200
|Grand Rapids
|73
|32
|33
|6
|2
|72
|199
|226
|Stockton
|66
|44
|15
|5
|2
|95
|237
|181
|Ontario
|67
|41
|17
|5
|4
|91
|259
|215
|Abbotsford
|65
|38
|21
|5
|1
|82
|225
|185
|Colorado
|68
|39
|22
|4
|3
|85
|244
|207
|Bakersfield
|66
|36
|20
|5
|5
|82
|220
|187
|Henderson
|67
|34
|28
|4
|1
|73
|205
|203
|San Diego
|65
|28
|31
|4
|2
|62
|192
|210
|Tucson
|66
|21
|39
|5
|1
|48
|173
|264
|San Jose
|68
|20
|42
|4
|2
|46
|202
|291
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Cleveland 4, Rochester 2
Springfield 3, WB/Scranton 1
Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2
Henderson 5, San Jose 2
Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 0
Rockford 5, Manitoba 3
Syracuse 5, Laval 1
Texas 2, Iowa 1
Charlotte 2, Providence 1
Milwaukee 3, Chicago 1
Colorado 5, Ontario 1
Bakersfield 4, Stockton 0
San Diego 3, Tucson 1
Providence at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.