All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 72 42 24 5 1 90 234 197 Springfield 73 40 24 6 3 89 221 221 Providence 68 36 22 4 6 82 196 179 WB/Scranton 73 35 30 4 4 78 205 212 Hershey 75 34 31 6 4 78 199 204 Bridgeport 72 31 30 7 4 73 213 226 Hartford 71 31 32 6 2 70 199 222 Lehigh Valley 73 28 30 10 5 71 191 228

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 70 42 19 8 1 93 241 196 Syracuse 72 38 25 7 2 85 230 219 Laval 69 37 26 4 2 80 232 221 Belleville 70 38 28 4 0 80 210 213 Toronto 68 36 28 3 1 76 229 226 Rochester 74 36 28 7 3 82 246 267 Cleveland 73 26 34 8 5 65 197 256

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 73 47 16 5 5 104 246 187 Manitoba 68 38 23 5 2 83 207 197 Milwaukee 74 38 27 5 4 85 224 220 Rockford 68 36 27 4 1 77 210 209 Texas 71 31 28 6 6 74 215 228 Iowa 70 31 30 5 4 71 196 200 Grand Rapids 73 32 33 6 2 72 199 226

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 66 44 15 5 2 95 237 181 Ontario 67 41 17 5 4 91 259 215 Abbotsford 65 38 21 5 1 82 225 185 Colorado 68 39 22 4 3 85 244 207 Bakersfield 66 36 20 5 5 82 220 187 Henderson 67 34 28 4 1 73 205 203 San Diego 65 28 31 4 2 62 192 210 Tucson 66 21 39 5 1 48 173 264 San Jose 68 20 42 4 2 46 202 291

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 4, Rochester 2

Springfield 3, WB/Scranton 1

Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2

Henderson 5, San Jose 2

Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 0

Rockford 5, Manitoba 3

Syracuse 5, Laval 1

Texas 2, Iowa 1

Charlotte 2, Providence 1

Milwaukee 3, Chicago 1

Colorado 5, Ontario 1

Bakersfield 4, Stockton 0

San Diego 3, Tucson 1

Sunday's Games

Providence at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.