|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|33
|25
|5
|3
|80
|21
|80
|Liverpool
|32
|23
|7
|2
|83
|22
|76
|Chelsea
|31
|18
|8
|5
|66
|27
|62
|Arsenal
|33
|19
|3
|11
|52
|40
|60
|Tottenham
|33
|18
|4
|11
|56
|38
|58
|Man United
|34
|15
|9
|10
|53
|51
|54
|West Ham
|33
|15
|7
|11
|52
|43
|52
|Wolverhampton
|32
|15
|4
|13
|33
|28
|49
|Newcastle
|34
|11
|10
|13
|40
|55
|43
|Leicester
|32
|11
|9
|12
|47
|51
|42
|Brentford
|34
|11
|7
|16
|41
|49
|40
|Brighton
|33
|9
|13
|11
|29
|40
|40
|Southampton
|33
|9
|12
|12
|38
|54
|39
|Crystal Palace
|32
|8
|13
|11
|43
|41
|37
|Aston Villa
|32
|11
|4
|17
|42
|46
|37
|Leeds
|32
|8
|9
|15
|38
|68
|33
|Everton
|31
|8
|5
|18
|34
|53
|29
|Burnley
|32
|5
|13
|14
|28
|45
|28
|Watford
|33
|6
|4
|23
|31
|67
|22
|Norwich
|33
|5
|6
|22
|22
|69
|21
___
Tottenham 0, Brighton 1
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd
Man United 3, Norwich 2
Southampton 1, Arsenal 0
Watford 1, Brentford 2
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 7 a.m. ppd
Newcastle 2, Leicester 1
West Ham 1, Burnley 1
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Liverpool 4, Man United 0
Everton 1, Leicester 1
Chelsea 2, Arsenal 4
Newcastle 1, Crystal Palace 0
Man City 3, Brighton 0
Burnley 2, Southampton 0
Arsenal 3, Man United 1
Leicester 0, Aston Villa 0
Man City 5, Watford 1
Norwich 0, Newcastle 3
Brentford 0, Tottenham 0
Brighton vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.
Burnley vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
Man United vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Everton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|43
|26
|9
|8
|99
|38
|87
|Bournemouth
|42
|22
|12
|8
|66
|36
|78
|Huddersfield
|44
|21
|13
|10
|60
|46
|76
|Nottingham Forest
|42
|21
|10
|11
|66
|37
|73
|Luton Town
|44
|20
|12
|12
|62
|48
|72
|Sheffield United
|44
|19
|12
|13
|56
|44
|69
|Millwall
|44
|17
|15
|12
|50
|44
|66
|Middlesbrough
|43
|18
|10
|15
|53
|45
|64
|Blackburn
|43
|17
|12
|14
|53
|45
|63
|QPR
|44
|18
|9
|17
|58
|56
|63
|Coventry
|44
|17
|12
|15
|58
|56
|63
|Stoke
|44
|17
|10
|17
|55
|48
|61
|West Brom
|44
|16
|13
|15
|47
|45
|61
|Swansea
|43
|16
|12
|15
|54
|59
|60
|Preston
|43
|14
|16
|13
|44
|50
|58
|Blackpool
|43
|15
|12
|16
|52
|51
|57
|Bristol City
|44
|14
|10
|20
|57
|75
|52
|Hull
|44
|14
|8
|22
|40
|48
|50
|Cardiff
|43
|14
|7
|22
|48
|65
|49
|Birmingham
|44
|11
|13
|20
|48
|72
|46
|Reading
|44
|13
|8
|23
|54
|85
|41
|Peterborough
|44
|8
|10
|26
|38
|84
|34
|Derby
|44
|13
|13
|18
|43
|52
|31
|Barnsley
|43
|6
|12
|25
|32
|64
|30
___
Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield 2
Reading 4, Swansea 4
QPR 1, Derby 0
Millwall 2, Hull 1
Coventry 0, Bournemouth 3
Cardiff 0, Luton Town 1
Blackpool 6, Birmingham 1
Blackburn 0, Stoke 1
Barnsley 0, Peterborough 2
Bristol City 1, Sheffield United 1
Nottingham Forest 4, West Brom 0
Fulham 3, Preston 0
Huddersfield 2, Barnsley 1
Luton Town 1, Blackpool 1
Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 1
West Brom 0, Coventry 0
Stoke 1, QPR 0
Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0
Peterborough 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Hull 3, Reading 0
Derby 1, Bristol City 3
Bournemouth 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham 2, Millwall 2
Preston vs. Blackburn, 2:30 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Luton Town, 12:15 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|44
|26
|11
|7
|77
|41
|89
|Rotherham
|44
|26
|8
|10
|67
|32
|86
|Milton Keynes Dons
|45
|25
|11
|9
|73
|44
|86
|Sunderland
|44
|23
|11
|10
|77
|52
|80
|Plymouth
|45
|23
|11
|11
|68
|43
|80
|Wycombe
|45
|22
|14
|9
|73
|50
|80
|Sheffield Wednesday
|44
|22
|13
|9
|71
|47
|79
|Oxford United
|45
|22
|9
|14
|81
|58
|75
|Portsmouth
|44
|19
|13
|12
|64
|45
|70
|Bolton
|45
|20
|10
|15
|70
|55
|70
|Ipswich
|45
|17
|16
|12
|63
|46
|67
|Charlton
|45
|17
|8
|20
|55
|55
|59
|Accrington Stanley
|45
|16
|10
|19
|57
|77
|58
|Cambridge United
|45
|15
|12
|18
|54
|72
|57
|Cheltenham
|45
|13
|16
|16
|64
|78
|55
|Burton Albion
|45
|14
|11
|20
|50
|65
|53
|Shrewsbury
|45
|12
|14
|19
|47
|48
|50
|Lincoln
|45
|13
|10
|22
|53
|62
|49
|Morecambe
|45
|10
|12
|23
|57
|87
|42
|Fleetwood Town
|44
|8
|16
|20
|58
|75
|40
|Gillingham
|45
|8
|16
|21
|35
|67
|40
|AFC Wimbledon
|45
|6
|19
|20
|46
|71
|37
|Doncaster
|45
|10
|7
|28
|36
|81
|37
|Crewe
|45
|7
|8
|30
|36
|81
|29
___
Rotherham 1, Ipswich 0
Wigan 1, Cambridge United 2
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Shrewsbury 3, Doncaster 3
Plymouth 0, Sunderland 0
Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1
Lincoln 3, Cheltenham 0
Gillingham 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Bolton 3, Accrington Stanley 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Wycombe 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Crewe 0
Oxford United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Cambridge United 0, Charlton 2
Burton Albion 2, Rotherham 0
Ipswich 2, Wigan 2
Sunderland 5, Cambridge United 1
Wycombe 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Wigan 1, Plymouth 1
Rotherham 2, Oxford United 1
Portsmouth 3, Gillingham 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Morecambe 0
Doncaster 2, Burton Albion 0
Crewe 1, Ipswich 1
Cheltenham 1, Bolton 2
Charlton 2, Shrewsbury 0
Accrington Stanley 2, Lincoln 1
Fleetwood Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Wigan, 7:30 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Portsmouth, 7:30 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 7:30 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Charlton, 7:30 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Rotherham, 7:30 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham, 7:30 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Wycombe, 7:30 a.m.
Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town, 7:30 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley, 7:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|43
|23
|14
|6
|71
|37
|83
|Exeter
|43
|22
|14
|7
|62
|38
|80
|Northampton
|44
|22
|10
|12
|56
|36
|76
|Port Vale
|44
|21
|12
|11
|65
|44
|75
|Bristol Rovers
|44
|21
|11
|12
|60
|46
|74
|Mansfield Town
|43
|21
|9
|13
|61
|48
|72
|Sutton United
|43
|20
|10
|13
|63
|49
|70
|Salford
|44
|19
|12
|13
|56
|40
|69
|Tranmere
|44
|19
|12
|13
|50
|40
|69
|Swindon
|43
|19
|11
|13
|70
|52
|68
|Newport County
|44
|18
|12
|14
|65
|55
|66
|Crawley Town
|43
|17
|9
|17
|53
|58
|60
|Leyton Orient
|44
|13
|16
|15
|60
|46
|55
|Walsall
|44
|14
|11
|19
|45
|55
|53
|Hartlepool
|44
|14
|11
|19
|43
|61
|53
|Bradford
|44
|12
|16
|16
|47
|54
|52
|Colchester
|44
|13
|12
|19
|44
|58
|51
|Rochdale
|44
|11
|17
|16
|46
|55
|50
|Harrogate Town
|44
|13
|11
|20
|61
|72
|50
|Carlisle
|44
|13
|11
|20
|37
|59
|50
|Barrow
|43
|10
|14
|19
|41
|50
|44
|Stevenage
|43
|10
|14
|19
|40
|62
|44
|Oldham
|44
|9
|10
|25
|43
|70
|37
|Scunthorpe
|44
|4
|13
|27
|28
|82
|25
___
Carlisle 1, Mansfield Town 0
Colchester 3, Bradford 0
Crawley Town 1, Walsall 0
Forest Green 2, Oldham 0
Northampton 3, Harrogate Town 0
Port Vale 1, Bristol Rovers 3
Salford 2, Barrow 2
Scunthorpe 1, Stevenage 1
Sutton United 1, Newport County 0
Swindon 1, Leyton Orient 2
Tranmere 2, Exeter 0
Rochdale 2, Hart