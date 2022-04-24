Alexa
Iga Swiatek wins Stuttgart Open, her 4th title of 2022

By Associated Press
2022/04/24 21:41
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus to win the Stuttgart Open tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday ...
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus to win the Stuttgart Open tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday ...

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the Stuttgart Open for her fourth title of the year on Sunday.

The Polish player stretched her winning run to 23 matches by beating last year’s finalist in her own tournament debut in 1 hour 24 minutes. Swiatek has now won her last seven finals in straight sets.

Swiatek previously won in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.

Sabalenka, who lost last year’s final to Ashleigh Barty, defeated the second-seeded Paula Badosa in their semifinal on Saturday, but the third-seeded Belarusian player had no answer to Swiatek’s power.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-24 23:51 GMT+08:00

