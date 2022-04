Sunday At Garanti Koza Arena Istanbul Purse: $235,238 Surface: Red clay ISTANBUL (AP) _ Results Sunday from Tennis Championship Istanbul at Garanti Koza Arena (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Championship

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova (3), Czech Republic, def. Natela Dzalamidze and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.