Taiwan’s men’s recurve bow team wins gold at Archery World Cup

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s men’s recurve bow team won gold Sunday (April 24) at the 2022 Archery World Cup in Antalya, Turkey, ensuring the best possible start to the season.

The Taiwan team is made up of Tang Chih-chun (湯智鈞), Wei Chun-heng (魏均珩), and Su Yu-yang (蘇于洋).

The team, the second seed in the men’s event, had a first-round bye and started the tournament from the round of 16. Team Taiwan beat Switzerland, the U.S., and the Netherlands with three consecutive 6-2 scores to set up a final showdown with Italy.

With a total of 10 arrows hitting the bullseye in the finals, Taiwan secured a one-sided victory, seeing off Italy 6-0.

Earlier in the week, Taiwan bagged the bronze in the women’s recurve bow team event.