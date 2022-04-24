Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan’s men’s recurve bow team wins gold at Archery World Cup

With a total of 10 bullseyes in the finals, Taiwan defeated Italy 6-0

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/24 20:25
Taiwan’s men’s recurve bow team won gold Sunday (April 24) at the 2022 Archery World Cup in Antalya, Turkey. (Chinese Taipei Archery Assoc...

Taiwan’s men’s recurve bow team won gold Sunday (April 24) at the 2022 Archery World Cup in Antalya, Turkey. (Chinese Taipei Archery Assoc...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s men’s recurve bow team won gold Sunday (April 24) at the 2022 Archery World Cup in Antalya, Turkey, ensuring the best possible start to the season.

The Taiwan team is made up of Tang Chih-chun (湯智鈞), Wei Chun-heng (魏均珩), and Su Yu-yang (蘇于洋).

The team, the second seed in the men’s event, had a first-round bye and started the tournament from the round of 16. Team Taiwan beat Switzerland, the U.S., and the Netherlands with three consecutive 6-2 scores to set up a final showdown with Italy.

With a total of 10 arrows hitting the bullseye in the finals, Taiwan secured a one-sided victory, seeing off Italy 6-0.

Earlier in the week, Taiwan bagged the bronze in the women’s recurve bow team event.
men’s recurve bow
Archery World Cup
Antalya
Turkey

RELATED ARTICLES

Wu Feng becomes 1st foreign entertainer to receive Taiwan press card
Wu Feng becomes 1st foreign entertainer to receive Taiwan press card
2022/03/24 16:45
Turkey becomes world’s preferred place to get full-mouth veneers
Turkey becomes world’s preferred place to get full-mouth veneers
2022/03/09 15:42
MOFA prepares evacuation of last 17 Taiwanese in Ukraine
MOFA prepares evacuation of last 17 Taiwanese in Ukraine
2022/03/01 15:25
'Taiwan Friendship Forest' unveiled in Turkey
'Taiwan Friendship Forest' unveiled in Turkey
2022/02/21 16:59
Taiwan donates US$500,000 to Syria for civil society development
Taiwan donates US$500,000 to Syria for civil society development
2021/12/16 12:06

Updated : 2022-04-24 20:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much worse
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much worse
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US