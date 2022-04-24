Temperatures over 30 degrees forecast for Taiwan in coming week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Summer-like weather with temperatures of over 30 degrees Celsius is forecast for Taiwan in the coming week.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) predicted warm weather across the country on Monday (April 25), Tuesday (April 26), and Friday (May 29), with highs reaching 32-33 degrees in the north and 34-36 degrees in the south, CNA reported.

Moisture will increase on Wednesday (April 27), Thursday (April 28), and Saturday (April 30), bringing in local showers or thundershowers and slightly dropping high temperatures by one or two degrees, per CNA.

Two tropical disturbances are likely to develop from Thursday, with one in the South China Sea and the other east of the Philippines, Wu said, adding that both are likely to make a slow turnaround towards the northeast.