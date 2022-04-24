Alexa
Taiwan Army's 269th Brigade conducts exercise amid increasing China threat

Troops carried out drills to familiarize themselves with battlefield conditions

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/04/24 15:57
(Military News Agency photo)

(Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Third Battalion of the Taiwan Army's 269th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, stationed in Taoyuan, carried out a combat readiness patrol early Sunday morning (April 24, 2022).

The Third Battalion was ordered to mobilize on Sunday morning by the company commander, upon which they boarded various armored vehicles, including CM-11 tanks, CM-22 armored personnel carriers, and CM-33 Clouded Leopards, and made their way to protect vital targets. They then conducted situational drills to familiarize themselves with battlefield conditions and demonstrate the results of their training, the Liberty Times reported.

Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-Cheng (邱國正) has repeated Taiwan’s policy of continuous training and treating every location as a battlefield. This has led to an increase in the frequency of combat readiness drills and reconnaissance patrols, per the Liberty Times.

The Penghu Defense Command on Thursday (April 21) conducted live-fire training as part of Taiwan’s Outlying Islands Defense Operations. Troops fired a variety of weapons, including 105 mm and 155 mm howitzers, 120 mm mortars, M240 and .50 caliber machine guns, and sniper rifles.
