School staff in Taiwan required to get COVID booster shot or weekly testing

Third shot required for all school staff by May 9: MOE directive

By Associated Press
2022/04/24 15:27
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Education (MOE) has recently issued a national directive to all schools from the kindergarten level up to senior high schools stating that all school staff, including teachers, get a COVID-19 booster shot as soon as possible.

The directive also states that staff members whose physicians have advised them against receiving the vaccines or who opt not to take the vaccines due to personal reasons are subject to weekly rapid antigen or PCR tests. Only those with negative test results are permitted to continue working, CNA reported.

Those following medical advice not to take the vaccine can receive government-funded rapid test kits, while those who choose not to take the vaccine for personal reasons need to shoulder the cost of the kits, CNA said, citing the directive.

According to the MOE directive, all school staff members need to have taken the third shot by May 9.
Updated : 2022-04-24 16:15 GMT+08:00

