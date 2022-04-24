Brumbies beat Highlanders 28-17 in Super Rugby Pacific

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Flyhalf Noah Lolesio returned from injury to score a try among a career-best 18 points as the ACT Brumbies beat the Dunedin-based Highlanders 28-17 Sunday to give Australian teams a rare win over New Zealand rivals in Super Rugby.

New Zealand-based teams won the first three matches in the first trans-Tasman “Super Round” of games in Super Rugby Pacific which saw all five matches played over three days in Melbourne.

The Christchurch-based Crusaders will play the Melbourne Rebels in the last match of the round late Sunday.

Australian teams won only two of 26 matches in the trans-Tasman Super Rugby tournament last year but the Brumbies’ hard-fought win on Sunday hinted at better things.

“It was a tough one,” Brumbies captain Nic White said. “We got away to a good start but we knew the momentum was going to change.

“The good Kiwi sides can do that. The Highlanders can hurt you from everywhere so they made us work for it. But I was super proud of our willingness just to work hard, roll up the sleeves and get into it.”

Tries to Jahrome Brown and Lachlan Lonergan, both converted by Lolesio, gave the Brumbies a 14-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The Highlanders hit back with a try to center Thomas Umaga-Jensen but a penalty to Lolesio gave the Brumbies a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Lolesio extended the lead to 20-7 with his second penalty in the 44th minute before the Highlanders again closed the gap with a try to James Lentjes.

Another penalty to Lolesio stretched the Brumbies’ lead to 23-14 in the 58th minute. The Highlanders again narrowed the lead to six points with a penalty to flyhalf Mitch Hunt.

Lolesio’s try in the 72nd minute was decisive, putting the Brumbies ahead 28-17 and leaving the Highlanders in a position from which they had to score twice to win.

Strong Brumbies defense thwarted their late attacks.

“This was a tough one for us to digest,” Hunt said. “We had a good week and felt really confident coming over here to play these guys.

“But we were under no illusions that this was going to be an easy game. A lot of little things tonight let us down.”

