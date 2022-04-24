Alexa
France has 5 hits, 5 RBIs as Mariners outslug Royals 13-7

By Associated Press
2022/04/24 14:03
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez reacts after earning a bases-loaded walk from Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jake Brentz during the eighth inning...
Seattle Mariners' Ty France flips his bat after hitting a three-run home run that scored Julio Rodriguez and Jesse Winker off of Kansas City Royals re...
Seattle Mariners' Ty France is congratulated by Julio Rodriguez after hitting a three-run home run off of Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Dylan Cole...
Seattle Mariners' Diego Castillo gestures as he leaves the field after pitching during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansa...
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez, right, scores on a single by Ty France while Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher waits for the throw during th...
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez is congratulated by J.P. Crawford after scoring on a single by Ty France against the Kansas City Royals during the s...
Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana, right, is congratulated by Salvador Perez after hitting a two-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Yoh...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez grimaces next to a trainer after being hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against...
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hits a double off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Ronald Bolanos during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Satur...

SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France had five hits, including a three-run homer, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 13-7 on Saturday night.

Royals reliever Jake Brentz (0-3) walked four straight batters to open the eighth inning. His bases-loaded free pass to Julio Rodriguez allowed Donovan Walton to score the go-ahead run. Jesse Winker then drove in two runs with a double to make it 10-7 before France homered to center field.

France, who had five RBIs, became the first Mariners player with five or more hits in a game since Dee-Strange Gordon on May 1, 2018.

Seattle had seven extra-base hits. J.P. Crawford had two hits, including a two-run homer in the first.

Diego Castillo (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth for the win.

The Royals entered the seventh trailing 6-4. Carlos Santana tied it with a two-run homer to right field before Edward Olivares gave Kansas City the lead with an RBI double.

France drove in a run with a single in the bottom of the inning.

Abraham Toro’s ground-rule double in the third drove in Eugenio Suarez and put the Mariners up 5-1. Toro was the last batter to face Royals starter Kris Bubic, who gave up seven hits and five runs in two innings.

Kansas City scored three times in the fifth.

With the bases loaded and one out, Hunter Dozier singled to score Andrew Benintendi. A throwing error by Crawford at shortstop allowed Salvador Perez to score. Bobby Witt Jr. then drove in Santana with a single.

A double by Suarez scored France in the sixth to give the Mariners a two-run lead heading into the seventh.

Seattle starter Matt Brash pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and three runs.

MINOR TRADE

The Mariners acquired outfielder Stuart Fairchild from Arizona for cash. Fairchild will report to Triple-A Tacoma. Infielder Kevin Padlo was designated for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: Perez was hit in the hand by Yohan Ramirez's fastball in the seventh inning. He remained in the game. ... OF Michael A. Taylor got the night off. He’s expected to return to the lineup for Sunday’s series finale.

Mariners: None of the players or coaches who tested positive for COVID-19 have rejoined the team yet.

UP NEXT

Royals: LHP Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 7.27 ERA) makes his third start of the season Sunday nd first against the Mariners.

Mariners: LHP Robbie Ray (2-1, 4.19), last year's AL Cy Young Award winner, makes his fourth start of the season and first against the Royals.

