Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan reports 5,092 local COVID cases, the most so far this year

80 imported cases also confirmed

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/24 14:20
(Taiwan News image)

(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (April 24) announced 5,172 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 5,092 are local — a new record high— and 80 imported.

The CECC said the local cases include 2,446 males and 2,641 females between under five and 100 years of age, with the numbers of new cases in New Taipei, Taoyuan, and Taipei breaking the 1,000 mark. The gender of five of the local cases are still under investigation.

The imported cases include 40 males and 40 females. They range in age from under five to 90 and arrived in Taiwan between April 6 and Saturday (April 23). Among these 80, one arrived from Vietnam. The origins of the other 79 imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 56,468 cases of COVID-19, including 10,349 imported ones, while 856 people have succumbed to the disease.
CECC
confirmed cases
local cases
imported cased

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan lists smokers as beneficiaries of oral COVID drug Paxlovid
Taiwan lists smokers as beneficiaries of oral COVID drug Paxlovid
2022/04/23 19:47
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
2022/04/23 16:20
Children also eligible to receive Taiwan’s latest Moderna vaccine doses
Children also eligible to receive Taiwan’s latest Moderna vaccine doses
2022/04/23 15:33
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
2022/04/23 14:14
Taiwan imports 180,000 courses of oral COVID drug Paxlovid
Taiwan imports 180,000 courses of oral COVID drug Paxlovid
2022/04/22 19:52

Updated : 2022-04-24 14:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much worse
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much worse
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US