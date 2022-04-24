Taiwan reports 5,092 local COVID cases, the most so far this year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (April 24) announced 5,172 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 5,092 are local — a new record high— and 80 imported.

The CECC said the local cases include 2,446 males and 2,641 females between under five and 100 years of age, with the numbers of new cases in New Taipei, Taoyuan, and Taipei breaking the 1,000 mark. The gender of five of the local cases are still under investigation.

The imported cases include 40 males and 40 females. They range in age from under five to 90 and arrived in Taiwan between April 6 and Saturday (April 23). Among these 80, one arrived from Vietnam. The origins of the other 79 imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 56,468 cases of COVID-19, including 10,349 imported ones, while 856 people have succumbed to the disease.