Joveljic scores, LA Galaxy edge road-weary Nashville 1-0

By Associated Press
2022/04/24 12:52
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored in the 86th minute to lift the LA Galaxy to a 1-0 victory over Nashville in MLS action on Saturday.

Derrick Williams picked up an assist on Joveljic's game-winner for the Galaxy (5-2-1), who are 3-0-1 in their last four outings.

The Galaxy outshot Nashville (3-3-2) 13-3 with a 5-1 edge in shots on goal.

Jonathan Bond saved the one shot he faced for LA.

Joe Willis saved four of the five shots he faced for Nashville, which has opened the season with eight straight road games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-04-24 14:43 GMT+08:00

