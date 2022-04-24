Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in overtime after blowing big leads

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues stretched their franchise-record points streak to 15 games with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night after blowing a three-goal lead.

St. Louis jumped on Arizona early, building leads of 3-0 and 4-1 against one of the NHL's worst teams.

The Coyotes clawed their way back early in the third period, 4-3, on goals by Bokondji Imama and Michael Carcone 46 seconds apart.

J.J. Moser tied it with just under five minutes left, but Faulk ended it quickly in overtime, beating Harri Sateri to pull St. Louis into a tie Minnesota for second in the Central Division with 107 points.

The Blues, who are 13-0-2 their past 15 games, are fighting the Wild for home-ice advantage in their first-round playoff series that was locked up earlier this week.

Logan Brown, Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad scored for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington had 16 saves while making consecutive starts for the first time since early January.

Nate Smith also scored and Sateri stopped 27 shots for the Coyotes, who have lost 10 straight (0-8-2).

St. Louis looked like it would cruise to its 10th win in 11 games. The NHL's fourth-highest scoring team didn't take long to rev things up against one of the league's worst defensive teams, scoring 3:13 in when Faulk beat Sateri through a screen.

Barbashev scored 2 1/2 minutes later, punching a rebound on a shot by Faulk that trickled through Sateri's pads. Saad made it 3-0 late in the first period, backhanding a loose puck past Sateri on a power play.

Binnington made some tough saves in the first period, including one on Loui Eriksson's breakaway, but had no chance when Smith redirected Anton Stralman's late shot from the slot.

Brown scored on a rebound in the second period, but the Blues went flat after that.

Imama scored his first career NHL goal on a rebound after St. Louis turned it over near the blue line. Carcone made it a one-goal game right after that, one-timing a short pass from Stralman past Binnington.

Moser tied it on a shot Binnington couldn’t see through traffic, but Binnington made some big saves late in regulation to set up Faulk's overtime winner.

