Taiwan develops 2 variants of Chien Hsiang kamikaze drone

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The anti-radiation loitering munition designed by the National Chung Shang Institute for Science and Technology will have two variants, according to a recent Legislative Yuan budget report.

The Chien Hsiang (劍翔) will have an attack version, which can destroy enemy missile and radar bases, and a decoy version, which can jam enemy radars, CNA reported. Additionally, four construction projects are simultaneously underway, including a storage depot and maintenance facility, in preparation for the new weapon.

Air Force Chief of Staff Huang Chi-wei (黃志偉) said in December that the Chien Hsiang acts as an electronic warfare deterrent. The two variants were developed in order to meet and adapt to operational needs in the Taiwan Strait, he added.

The military previously said that the UAV weapon will become standard equipment for the Air Force’s Air Defense and Artillery brigades. The production of 104 such munitions is expected to be complete by 2025, per CNA.

The Chien Hsiang weighs 6 kilograms and measures 1.2 meters long and 2 m wide. The loitering munition first identifies targets with an electro-optical/infrared payload and chooses its target with an "intelligence object detection system,” according to Alert 5.

It debuted at the Taipei Aerospace and Defense Technology Exhibition in 2019.