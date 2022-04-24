Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kastelic gets first 2 goals, Senators top Canadiens 6-4

By Associated Press
2022/04/24 10:30
Ottawa Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic (23) leans into Montreal Canadiens center Rem Pitlick (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sat...
Ottawa Senators left wing Parker Kelly (45) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday...
Ottawa Senators centre Mark Kastelic (47) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens as Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) reacts dur...
Ottawa Senators centre Josh Norris (9) scores on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturda...
Ottawa Senators centre Mark Kastelic (47) scores on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Satu...
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save as defenseman Chris Wideman (20) and Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19)...
The name of the late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, who died Friday, is seen on an LED display during a moment of silence before an NHL hockey game betwee...
Ottawa Senators left wing Parker Kelly (45) leaps as the puck passes over the head of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second...
The late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, who died Friday, is memorialized before an NHL hockey game between the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens ...
The late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, who died Friday, is memorialized before an NHL hockey game between the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens ...

Ottawa Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic (23) leans into Montreal Canadiens center Rem Pitlick (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sat...

Ottawa Senators left wing Parker Kelly (45) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday...

Ottawa Senators centre Mark Kastelic (47) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens as Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) reacts dur...

Ottawa Senators centre Josh Norris (9) scores on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturda...

Ottawa Senators centre Mark Kastelic (47) scores on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Satu...

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save as defenseman Chris Wideman (20) and Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19)...

The name of the late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, who died Friday, is seen on an LED display during a moment of silence before an NHL hockey game betwee...

Ottawa Senators left wing Parker Kelly (45) leaps as the puck passes over the head of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second...

The late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, who died Friday, is memorialized before an NHL hockey game between the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens ...

The late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, who died Friday, is memorialized before an NHL hockey game between the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens ...

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mark Kastelic scored his first NHL goal and his second ended up being the game-winner for the Ottawa Senators, who beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Saturday night.

Austin Watson, Josh Norris, Parker Kelly and Alex Formenton also scored for the Senators, while Anton Forsberg made 44 saves.

Rem Pitlick had a pair of goals and Cole Caufield and Joel Edmundson also scored for Montreal, which has lost eight straight. Carey Price, making his third consecutive start, stopped 20 shots.

The Canadiens had No. 10 patches on their jerseys in honor of Guy Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70. Prior to puck drop, the Senators showed video highlights of Lafleur, which led to a chant of “Guy, Guy,” as many got to their feet. The Senators also held a moment of silence for Lafleur, who was from Thurso, Quebec, just east of Ottawa.

It was the first meeting of the teams since Brendan Gallagher criticized Ottawa's Tim Stutzle of feigning injury. While Stutzle was scoreless, he drew three penalties and there was a fight in the opening minutes of the game.

The Senators jumped out to a 6-3 lead in the second period thanks to a trio of goals scored in a span of 67 seconds. Watson opened the scoring in the first minute, followed by Kelly beating Price stick side at 6:43 of the period. Just 32 seconds later, Norris beat Price from in close, and 35 seconds after that, Kastelic scored his second of the night.

Montreal called a timeout and rebounded, scoring twice to make it 5-3 as Caufield took a great pass from Mike Hoffman to beat Forsberg stick side.

The Senators were able to regain their three-goal cushion as Formenton beat Jeff Petry in a foot race for his fifth shorthanded goal of the season.

Trailing 6-3 to start the third, Pitlick scored his second of the game midway through the period. The Canadiens kept pressing, but Forsberg was solid.

NOTES

Ottawa’s Thomas Chabot returned to the lineup after missing the last 19 games with a fractured hand. Connor Brown and Nikita Zaitsev were both unable to play and Scott Sabourin was recalled from AHL Belleville … Montreal’s Pezzetta returned to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension, while Jordan Harris took Kale Clague’s spot on the blue line.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host Boston on Sunday night.

Senators: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-24 12:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much worse
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much worse
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US