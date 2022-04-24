Ukraine: Zelenskyy says Blinken, Austin will visit Kyiv — live updates

Zelenskyy says US officials to visit

Ukraine wants equipment to operate its nuclear power plants — IAEA

Ukraine says 8 people have been killed in Russian strikes on Odesa

Opposition leader calls for German foreign and security policy review

The leader of Germany's opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Friedrich Merz, has called for a review of German foreign and security policies over the past two decades.

"The entire German foreign and security policies of the past 20 years are in ruins. When this war is over, we must carefully analyze how this happened," he told newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

He did not spare his own party, saying "serious failures" were made on defense over the past two decades.

"Looking back, we must, unfortunately, say that all defense ministers of the past 20 years made wrong decisions about materiel and the condition of troops," Merz said.

From the end of 2005 to the end of 2021, the CDU and its sister party, the CSU, held the Ministry of Defense.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a plan to beef up the German military in February, pledging a special package of €100 billion ($112.7 billion) to boost the strength of the country's armed forces.

He also vowed to increase Germany’s annual defense spending to 2% of the nation’s GDP, in line with NATO demands.

UN Chief to stop in Turkey before visits to Russia and Ukraine

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Turkey on Monday before heading to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and then to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the UN said in a statement.

In the Turkish capital Ankara, Guterres will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey has been trying to negotiate an end to the conflict, so far without success.

On Tuesday, Guterres will meet Putin in Moscow, followed by a trip Thursday to Kyiv in an effort to mediate an end to the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy criticized Guterres's decision to head to Moscow before Kyiv, saying there is "no justice and no logic in this order."

"The war is in Ukraine, there are no bodies in the streets of Moscow. It would be logical to go first to Ukraine, to see the people there, the consequences of the occupation," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine blames Russian troops for forcibly recruiting civilians

Ukraine has accused Russian troops of forcibly recruiting civilians in occupied regions of eastern Ukraine.

In addition to young people, doctors were being targeted in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions, Ukrainian military officials wrote on Facebook.

The UK's Ministry of Defense also noted similar conscription practices in the Russian-occupied Donbas and Crimea.

"Any enlistment of Ukrainian civilians into the Russian armed forces, even if presented by Russia as being voluntary or military service in accordance with Russian law, would constitute a violation of Article 51 of the Fourth Geneva Convention," the UK Ministry of Defense wrote on Twitter.

IAEA to provide Ukraine with equipment to keep nuclear plants running

Ukraine has asked the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the equipment it needs to operate nuclear power plants during the war with Russia.

The agency says it includes radiation measurement devices, protective material, computer-related assistance, power supply systems, and diesel generators.

"We will coordinate the implementation of the assistance that the IAEA and its member states will provide, including by delivering required equipment directly to Ukraine's nuclear sites," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

Ukraine has 15 operational reactors at four plants.

Grossi was due to visit the decommissioned Chernobyl plant next week, on the anniversary of the 1986 disaster there.

Putin in church as Ukrainians told to stay home

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended an Easter mass conducted by the Russian Orthodox Church in Moscow.

The church has strongly backed the Kremlin leader's invasion of Ukraine.

Putin did not speak during the service.

Patriarch Kirill said he hoped the conflict in Ukraine would end quickly but did not condemn it.

His previous statements backing Russia's invasion have splintered the worldwide Orthodox Church.

On Sunday, many Ukrainians will observe Easter, but they were told to attend service virtually as authorities there have announced a nationwide curfew.

Zelenksyy to meet Blinken and Austin in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expecting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to visit Kyiv on Sunday.

It would be the highest-level visit by an American delegation since the start of the war two months ago.

Zelenskyy had high hopes for the encounter, saying Ukraine was expecting more weapons to counter the Russian invasion. The White House, State Department, and Pentagon declined to comment.

Summary of Saturday's events in Ukraine-Russia crisis

A Russian strike killed at least eight people, including a baby, and wounded several others in Ukraine's Black Sea city of Odesa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Speaking to the media, Zelenskyy said his country's army was not ready to launch a military operation to restore access to the besieged city of Mariupol. Ukraine says Russia resumed its assault on the last Ukrainian defenders holed up in a giant steelworks in the city, days after Moscow declared victory in the port city.

Ukrainian officials announced a nationwide curfew ahead of Easter Sunday. Authorities cautioned residents about the potential for increased Russian military activity during holiday celebrations.

Two Russian generals have been killed near Kherson, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's intelligence directorate has said. Defense Intelligence reported the deaths on Facebook, adding that another general had been heavily injured and evacuated.

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has told the New York Times that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will not cut the supply of gas to Germany.

Schröder stressed that Putin is interested in ending the war with Ukraine, but added that ending the war won't be easy. He did not elaborate.

