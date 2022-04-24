Alexa
Fountas propels DC United to 3-2 win over New England

By Associated Press
2022/04/24 10:02
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Taxiarchis Fountas scored two goals and added an assist — all in the first half — to spark D.C. United to a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution in MLS action on Saturday.

Defender Brandon Bye staked the Revolution (2-5-1) to a 1-0 lead in the 6th minute, but Fountas found the net 14 minutes later to knot the score at 1.

Fountas sent a crossing pass to Michael Estrada who scored on a header to give DC United (3-4-0) a 2-1 lead in the 39th minute. Fountas, a Greek international who hadn't found the net in United's first six matches, scored to push the lead to 3-1 just three minutes later.

New England's Adam Buksa capped the scoring with a goal in the 86th minute.

The Revolution outshot United 18-10 with an 8-5 edge in shots on goal.

Jon Kempin saved six of the eight shots he faced for United. Brad Knighton saved two of the five shots he faced for the Revolution.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-04-24 11:41 GMT+08:00

