Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

D.C. United 3, New England 2

By Associated Press
2022/04/24 09:54
D.C. United 3, New England 2

New England 1 1 2
D.C. United 3 0 3

First Half_1, New England, Bye, 2 (Boateng), 6th minute; 2, D.C. United, Fountas, 1, 26th; 3, D.C. United, Estrada, 3 (Fountas), 39th; 4, D.C. United, Fountas, 2, 43rd.

Second Half_5, New England, Buksa, 2, 86th.

Goalies_New England, Brad Knighton, Earl Edwards Jr.; D.C. United, Jon Kempin, Luis Zamudio.

Yellow Cards_Gressel, D.C. United, 33rd; Jones, New England, 65th; Buksa, New England, 87th; Kessler, New England, 89th+3.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini, Tyler Wyrostek, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.

___

Lineups

New England_Brad Knighton; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Omar Gonzalez (Henry Kessler, 46th), DeJuan Jones; Emmanuel Boateng (Damian Rivera, 58th), Carles Gil, Sebastian Lletget (Tommy McNamara, 75th), Matt Polster; Adam Buksa, Justin Rennicks (Jozy Altidore, 58th).

D.C. United_Jon Kempin; Steven Birnbaum, Julian Gressel, Brendan Hines-Ike, Donovan Pines, Bradley Shaun Smith (Theodore Ku-Dipietro, 83rd); Chris Durkin, Edison Flores (Drew Skundrich, 79th), Russell Canouse; Michael Estrada (Nigel Robertha, 60th, Tony Alfaro, 83rd), Taxiarchis Fountas (Jackson Hopkins, 60th).

Updated : 2022-04-24 11:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much worse
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much worse
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant