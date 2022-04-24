D.C. United 3, New England 2

New England 1 1 — 2 D.C. United 3 0 — 3

First Half_1, New England, Bye, 2 (Boateng), 6th minute; 2, D.C. United, Fountas, 1, 26th; 3, D.C. United, Estrada, 3 (Fountas), 39th; 4, D.C. United, Fountas, 2, 43rd.

Second Half_5, New England, Buksa, 2, 86th.

Goalies_New England, Brad Knighton, Earl Edwards Jr.; D.C. United, Jon Kempin, Luis Zamudio.

Yellow Cards_Gressel, D.C. United, 33rd; Jones, New England, 65th; Buksa, New England, 87th; Kessler, New England, 89th+3.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini, Tyler Wyrostek, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.

___

Lineups

New England_Brad Knighton; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Omar Gonzalez (Henry Kessler, 46th), DeJuan Jones; Emmanuel Boateng (Damian Rivera, 58th), Carles Gil, Sebastian Lletget (Tommy McNamara, 75th), Matt Polster; Adam Buksa, Justin Rennicks (Jozy Altidore, 58th).

D.C. United_Jon Kempin; Steven Birnbaum, Julian Gressel, Brendan Hines-Ike, Donovan Pines, Bradley Shaun Smith (Theodore Ku-Dipietro, 83rd); Chris Durkin, Edison Flores (Drew Skundrich, 79th), Russell Canouse; Michael Estrada (Nigel Robertha, 60th, Tony Alfaro, 83rd), Taxiarchis Fountas (Jackson Hopkins, 60th).