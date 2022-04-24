No Taiwan nationals aboard missing Japanese sightseeing boat: Foreign ministry

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There were no Taiwanese nationals aboard the Japanese sightseeing boat reported to have sunk Saturday (April 23) while carrying 26 people, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said.

The boat, Kazu 1, alerted authorities that it was taking on water off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido, Japan at 1:15 p.m. local time, NHK reported.

Four passengers from the tour boat have been found as of Sunday morning, Reuters cited Japan's coast guard as saying. Three were discovered near the Shiretoko Peninsula, while the fourth was spotted by a Japan coast guard aircraft in the same area about 30 minutes later, per Reuters.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in Sapporo has confirmed with the Japanese coast guard that all 26 passengers on board were Japanese, according to a MOFA press release. The Japanese coast guard dispatched six patrol boats and four aircraft to the scene, but the boat has not yet been found, the ministry said.

MOFA said it will continue to follow the case and pledged to provide assistance at any time if necessary.

Taiwanese in Japan who need emergency assistance can call TECRO-Sapporo’s emergency number: +81-80-1460-2568. Relatives of Taiwan nationals in Japan can contact MOFA’s Emergency Contact Center at: 0800-085-095.