Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Reynoso, St. Clair spark Minnesota United past Chicago 3-0

By Associated Press
2022/04/24 07:13
Reynoso, St. Clair spark Minnesota United past Chicago 3-0

SAINT PAUL, Minn (AP) — Emanuel Reynoso broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 72nd minute and Dayne St. Clair saved all four shots he faced to propel Minnesota United to a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Fire in MLS action on Saturday.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane had an assist on Reynoso’s game-winner for Minnesota (4-2-2).

Kervin Arriaga and Robin Lod added goals in the final six minutes after Chicago's Federico Navarro was sent off for preventing Lod from getting through on goal.

United outshot the Fire (2-2-4) 8-5 with a 5-4 edge in shots on goal.

Gabriel Slonina saved two of the five shots he faced for the Fire

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-04-24 08:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much worse
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much worse
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant