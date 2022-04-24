Alexa
Kamara helps CF Montreal earn 1-1 draw with Philadelphia

By Associated Press
2022/04/24 05:35
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kei Kamara scored in the 59th minute to help CF Montreal earn a 1-1 tie with the Philadelphia Union in MLS play on Saturday.

Kamara scored the equalizer for Montreal (3-3-2) off a crossing pass from Romell Quioto.

The Union (5-1-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute on a penalty-kick score by Julian Carranza. Kamal Miller took down Carranza inside the box and Carranza scored from the spot.

Montreal outshot the Union 8-4 with a 3-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Andre Blake had two saves for the Union. Sebastian Breza had one save for Montreal.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-04-24 07:07 GMT+08:00

