Quignon, Ferreira score late, send Dallas past Houston 2-1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Facundo Quignon scored a goal in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to send FC Dallas to a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo in MLS action on Saturday.

Sebastian Ferreira notched his third goal of the season to give the Dynamo (3-2-3) a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute. Dallas (4-1-3) didn't score the equalizer until Tsiki Ntsabeleng found the net in the 87th minute.

Dallas outshot Houston 13-7 with a 7-2 edge in shots on goal to win the Texas Derby.

Maarten Paes saved one of the two shots he faced for Dallas. Steve Clark saved five of the seven shots he faced for the Dynamo.

