Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Quignon, Ferreira score late, send Dallas past Houston 2-1

By Associated Press
2022/04/24 05:23
Quignon, Ferreira score late, send Dallas past Houston 2-1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Facundo Quignon scored a goal in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to send FC Dallas to a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo in MLS action on Saturday.

Sebastian Ferreira notched his third goal of the season to give the Dynamo (3-2-3) a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute. Dallas (4-1-3) didn't score the equalizer until Tsiki Ntsabeleng found the net in the 87th minute.

Dallas outshot Houston 13-7 with a 7-2 edge in shots on goal to win the Texas Derby.

Maarten Paes saved one of the two shots he faced for Dallas. Steve Clark saved five of the seven shots he faced for the Dynamo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-04-24 07:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much worse
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much worse
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant