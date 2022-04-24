Alexa
FC Dallas 2, Houston 1

By Associated Press
2022/04/24 05:20
Houston 1 0 1
FC Dallas 0 2 2

First Half_1, Houston, Ferreira, 3 (Lundqvist), 33rd minute.

Second Half_2, FC Dallas, Ntsabeleng, 1, 87th; 3, FC Dallas, Quignon, 1, 90th+3.

Goalies_Houston, Steve Clark, Michael Nelson; FC Dallas, Maarten Paes, James Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Farfan, FC Dallas, 2nd; Dorsey, Houston, 35th; Cerrillo, FC Dallas, 71st; Carrasquilla, Houston, 78th; Bartlow, Houston, 90th+2; Quignon, FC Dallas, 90th+5.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Brooke Mayo, Jeffrey Swartzel, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Pierre-Luc Lauziere.

A_15,792.

___

Lineups

Houston_Steve Clark; Ethan Bartlow, Adam Lundqvist, Tim Parker, Tyler Pasher (Corey Baird, 76th); Adalberto Carrasquilla (Sam Junqua, 90th+4), Griffin Dorsey, Fafa Picault, Matias Vera (Darwin Ceren, 68th); Sebastian Ferreira (Thorleifur Ulfarsson, 77th), Darwin Quintero (Memo Rodriguez, 46th).

FC Dallas_Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, Matt Hedges, Jose Antonio Martinez; Paul Arriola, Edwin Cerrillo (Facundo Quignon, 84th), Paxton Pomykal (Franco Jara, 67th), Brandon Servania (Tsiki Ntsabeleng, 84th); Jesus Ferreira, Ema Twumasi (Joshue Quinonez, 84th), Alan Velasco.

Updated : 2022-04-24 07:07 GMT+08:00

