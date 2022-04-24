Alexa
White Sox OF Jiménez carted off after hamstring injury

By BRIAN HALL , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/24 05:03
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson talks with left fielder Eloy Jimenez in the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the De...

Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez bundles up as he warms up on the field before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Chicago, Sunda...

Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez catches a fly ball hit by Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger during the first inning of an openi...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez was carted off after injuring his hamstring in the second inning of Saturday's game in Minnesota.

Jiménez stretched for first base while running out a ground ball to third. He stumbled after the play and his right knee appeared to lock up. Jiménez fell face-first to the ground in shallow left field and immediately grabbed at his right leg.

After being down several minutes, he was taken off on a cart. The team announced he left the game with right hamstring soreness.

The oft-injured Jiménez is hitting .222 through 11 games this season with one home run and seven RBIs. The 25-year-old slugger missed several months last season with a pectoral injury.

He played 55 games in the shortened 2020 season and 122 in his rookie year of 2019 when he hit 31 home runs.

Gavin Sheets took Jiménez's spot in the lineup in the second game of the three-game series against the Twins.

Chicago was already without starting third baseman Yoán Moncada, starting pitchers Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn and key relievers Joe Kelly and Garrett Crochet.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-24 07:06 GMT+08:00

