Orioles lefty John Means says he needs Tommy John surgery

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles left-hander John Means needs Tommy John surgery, ending the season for Baltimore’s opening day starter.

Means announced the news on social media Saturday, a day before his 29th birthday.

“After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” Means posted on Twitter. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year.”

An All-Star in 2019, Means was 0-0 in two starts this season, giving up three runs in eight innings.

Last May, Means pitched a no-hitter against Seattle. He nearly missed a perfect game as the only Mariners runner to reach came on a wild pitch on strike three.

Means was 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA last season, leading a staff that had the worst ERA in the majors.

Means was put on the 10-day injured list on April 15 and later transferred to 60-day IL because of a sprained elbow. At the time, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Means wouldn’t be back anytime soon.

“He’s going to be out a while,” Hyde said then.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports