Tottenham held 0-0 by Brentford to dent top-4 chances in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham failed to put a shot on target for the second straight game in drawing with Brentford 0-0 on Saturday to dent hopes of a top-four finish in the English Premier League.

After Arsenal moved into fourth by beating Manchester United in the lunchtime kickoff, Spurs fluffed their lines with a sub-par performance in west London and again looked devoid of all attacking creativity — like in losing to Brighton 1-0 last weekend.

It could have been even worse, with Ivan Toney denied by the woodwork twice as Brentford — whose team included former Tottenham player Christian Eriksen — almost made it four wins in a row.

Tottenham’s front three of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski were again blunted and it looks as if Spurs, who scored a glut of goals in recent weeks, have been found out.

Their top-four hopes remain in their own hands, however, as they still have Arsenal to play at home in a game that is looking like being decisive in the race for Champions League qualification.

Tottenham is fifth, two points behind Arsenal and four clear of sixth-placed Manchester United.

