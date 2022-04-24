Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Raptors' Barnes wins NBA Rookie of the Year, edging Mobley

By Associated Press
2022/04/24 02:32
NBA Rookie of the Year, Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) holds up the trophy prior to the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-ro...
NBA Rookie of the Year, Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) holds up the trophy prior to the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-ro...

NBA Rookie of the Year, Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) holds up the trophy prior to the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-ro...

NBA Rookie of the Year, Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) holds up the trophy prior to the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-ro...

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto forward Scottie Barnes was voted NBA Rookie of the Year on Saturday, edging Cleveland's Evan Mobley in a close vote.

Barnes got 48 first-place votes and 378 points from a global panel of 100 sports writers and broadcasters. Mobley received 43 first-place votes and finished with 363 points.

The difference of 15 points was the smallest margin in the rookie category under the current voting format that began with the 2002-03 season.

The award was announced shortly before the Raptors hosted Philadelphia in Game 4 of their first-round series, trailing 3-0. Barnes returned after missing the previous two games with a sprained left ankle.

Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 35.4 minutes per game. He led all rookies in minutes and was third in points and rebounds.

Detroit's Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the draft, finished third.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-24 04:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much worse
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much worse
Dramatic landslide on Taiwan's Central Cross-Island Highway captured on video
Dramatic landslide on Taiwan's Central Cross-Island Highway captured on video