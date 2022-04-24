Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Nationals 1B Josh Bell exits vs Giants after 2 innings

By Associated Press
2022/04/24 02:22
Washington Nationals' Josh Bell hits a double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in At...

Washington Nationals' Josh Bell hits a double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in At...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell left the game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday after two innings.

Bell led off the bottom of the second with a walk, went to second on a single, advanced to third on a grounder and was stranded there.

The Nationals generally do not provide information on injuries during the game.

Bell left Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with left knee tightness. An MRI was clean and he was in the lineup on Thursday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-24 04:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much worse
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much worse
Dramatic landslide on Taiwan's Central Cross-Island Highway captured on video
Dramatic landslide on Taiwan's Central Cross-Island Highway captured on video