Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan

Level 2 shock waves from magnitude 4.9 temblor felt in Taipei, New Taipei

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/24 02:04
Map of magnitude 4.9 quake. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolted northeastern Taiwan at 1:53 a.m. on Sunday morning (April 24), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 11.9 kilometers south-southeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 68.8 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 3 in Yilan County and a 2 in Taoyuan City, New Taipei City, Taipei City, Hualien County, Taichung City, Nantou County, and Changhua County. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Keelung City, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Miaoli County, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Taitung County, and Chiayi City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
