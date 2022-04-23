Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Spain's ISPS Handa Championship suspended due to bad weather

By Associated Press
2022/04/23 23:13
Spain's ISPS Handa Championship suspended due to bad weather

LA PINEDA, Spain (AP) — Bad weather forced organizers to suspend the third round of the ISPS Handa Championship in northeast Spain on Saturday.

Organizers of the European tour event said play was called off because of heavy rain, lightning and hail at the Lakes Course near the Mediterranean coast.

Scott Jamieson leads Tapio Pulkkanen by two shots at the top of the leaderboard. The two and several other golfers had yet to start their round on Saturday when play was stopped.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-24 01:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much worse
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much worse
Dramatic landslide on Taiwan's Central Cross-Island Highway captured on video
Dramatic landslide on Taiwan's Central Cross-Island Highway captured on video