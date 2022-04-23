Japan hunts for missing tour boat with 26 on board

Japan's coast guard is conducting a search for a missing tourist boat with 26 people on board. The vessel went missing off the northern island of Hokkaido in rough seas after sending out a distress signal.

Coastal authorities have dispatched patrol boats and four aircraft to help scan for survivors.

"There were two crew members and 24 passengers on board, all of whom were wearing lifejackets," Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito told reporters.



What we know so far

Coastal authorities said the "Kazu 1" had been traveling in cold and choppy waters off the western coast of the Shiretoko Peninsula in the Hokkaido prefecture.

A distress call was received in the early afternoon on Saturday, saying that the vessel's bow was taking on water and the ship was beginning to list to one side.

Following the call, all contact with the vessel had been lost, the coast guard said.

A search was then launched, but efforts to find anyone have so far been unsuccessful.

Japanese media cited local fishing operations as having reported that there were high waves and gusting winds in the area around midday.

Local reports said the daytime water temperature in the area was around two-three degrees Celsius.

