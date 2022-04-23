NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Florida 77 56 15 6 118 325 222 x-Carolina 78 50 20 8 108 260 192 x-Toronto 78 51 21 6 108 301 245 x-N.Y. Rangers 78 51 21 6 108 244 194 x-Tampa Bay 77 47 22 8 102 261 217 x-Boston 77 47 25 5 99 236 209 x-Pittsburgh 78 44 23 11 99 258 215 x-Washington 78 44 23 11 99 268 229 N.Y. Islanders 77 35 32 10 80 213 219 Columbus 78 35 36 7 77 248 287 Buffalo 79 30 38 11 71 224 280 Detroit 78 30 38 10 70 220 299 Ottawa 78 30 41 7 67 212 252 New Jersey 77 27 43 7 61 236 285 Philadelphia 78 24 43 11 59 204 286 Montreal 78 20 47 11 51 200 303

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 78 55 17 6 116 301 218 x-Minnesota 78 50 21 7 107 295 241 y-Calgary 78 48 20 10 106 279 195 x-St. Louis 78 47 20 11 105 293 223 x-Edmonton 78 46 26 6 98 275 240 p-Los Angeles 79 42 27 10 94 228 228 Nashville 77 44 28 5 93 247 227 Dallas 78 43 30 5 91 225 236 Vegas 78 42 31 5 89 250 232 Vancouver 78 38 29 11 87 236 223 Winnipeg 78 35 32 11 81 237 252 Anaheim 78 30 34 14 74 220 255 San Jose 77 30 35 12 72 199 246 Chicago 78 26 41 11 63 209 280 Seattle 77 26 45 6 58 203 268 Arizona 78 22 50 6 50 189 298

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

Ottawa 2, Columbus 1, SO

Minnesota 6, Seattle 3

Edmonton 6, Colorado 3

Washington 2, Arizona 0

Saturday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.