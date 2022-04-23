All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Toronto
|9
|5
|.643
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|4-2
|5-3
|New York
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|5-3
|3-3
|Boston
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|3-4
|4-3
|Tampa Bay
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|1
|4-6
|L-1
|4-4
|3-3
|Baltimore
|5
|9
|.357
|4
|3
|4-6
|W-1
|3-3
|2-6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|.538
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|3-3
|4-3
|Chicago
|6
|7
|.462
|1
|1½
|4-6
|L-5
|4-2
|2-5
|Minnesota
|6
|8
|.429
|1½
|2
|4-6
|W-2
|3-4
|3-4
|Detroit
|5
|7
|.417
|1½
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|3-6
|2-1
|Kansas City
|5
|7
|.417
|1½
|2
|3-7
|L-2
|5-5
|0-2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|8
|6
|.571
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|3-4
|5-2
|Seattle
|8
|6
|.571
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|5-2
|3-4
|Oakland
|8
|7
|.533
|½
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|3-2
|5-5
|Houston
|6
|7
|.462
|1½
|1½
|4-6
|L-3
|1-3
|5-4
|Texas
|4
|9
|.308
|3½
|3½
|3-7
|W-2
|1-5
|3-4
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|11
|4
|.733
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|5-2
|6-2
|Atlanta
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|4-4
|3-4
|Philadelphia
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|3
|3-7
|W-2
|4-3
|2-5
|Miami
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|4-3
|1-5
|Washington
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|4
|4-6
|L-3
|3-6
|3-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|8
|4
|.667
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|3-1
|5-3
|Milwaukee
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|1
|7-3
|L-1
|5-2
|3-4
|Pittsburgh
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|2
|6-4
|W-2
|4-2
|3-5
|Chicago
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|3
|3-7
|L-4
|3-5
|3-3
|Cincinnati
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|7
|0-10
|L-10
|0-3
|2-9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|10
|3
|.769
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|6-1
|4-2
|Colorado
|8
|4
|.667
|1½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|6-4
|2-0
|San Francisco
|9
|5
|.643
|1½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|4-2
|5-3
|San Diego
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|5-3
|4-3
|Arizona
|5
|9
|.357
|5½
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|2-5
|3-4
___
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 4, Houston 3
Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 4, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 8, Oakland 1
Colorado at Detroit, ppd.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Boston (Hill 0-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 1-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Ellis 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Texas (Howard 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 1-1), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
San Francisco 7, Washington 1
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 3, Miami 0
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Colorado at Detroit, ppd.
San Francisco at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 1-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 0-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-1) at Washington (Gray 2-1), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-2), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-0) at San Diego (Manaea 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-2), 7:08 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.