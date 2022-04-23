Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/23 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 9 5 .643 _
New York 8 6 .571 1
Boston 7 7 .500 2
Tampa Bay 7 7 .500 2
Baltimore 5 9 .357 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 7 6 .538 _
Chicago 6 7 .462 1
Minnesota 6 8 .429
Detroit 5 7 .417
Kansas City 5 7 .417
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 8 6 .571 _
Seattle 8 6 .571 _
Oakland 8 7 .533 ½
Houston 6 7 .462
Texas 4 9 .308

___

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 4, Houston 3

Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 8, Oakland 1

Colorado at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Hill 0-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 1-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Ellis 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Howard 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.