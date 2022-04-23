English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Tottenham 0, Brighton 1
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd
Man United 3, Norwich 2
Southampton 1, Arsenal 0
Watford 1, Brentford 2
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 7 a.m. ppd
Newcastle 2, Leicester 1
West Ham 1, Burnley 1
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Liverpool 4, Man United 0
Everton 1, Leicester 1
Chelsea 2, Arsenal 4
Newcastle 1, Crystal Palace 0
Man City 3, Brighton 0
Burnley 2, Southampton 0
Arsenal 3, Man United 1
Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Brighton vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.
Burnley vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
Man United vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Everton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.
Luton Town 1, Nottingham Forest 0
Birmingham 2, Coventry 4
Bournemouth 0, Middlesbrough 0
Hull 2, Cardiff 1
Peterborough 2, Blackburn 1
Preston 1, Millwall 1
Stoke 0, Bristol City 1
Swansea 1, Barnsley 1
West Brom 2, Blackpool 1
Sheffield United 1, Reading 2
Huddersfield 2, QPR 2
Derby 2, Fulham 1
Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield 2
Reading 4, Swansea 4
QPR 1, Derby 0
Millwall 2, Hull 1
Coventry 0, Bournemouth 3
Cardiff 0, Luton Town 1
Blackpool 6, Birmingham 1
Blackburn 0, Stoke 1
Barnsley 0, Peterborough 2
Bristol City 1, Sheffield United 1
Nottingham Forest 4, West Brom 0
Fulham 3, Preston 0
Huddersfield 2, Barnsley 1
Luton Town 1, Blackpool 1
Swansea vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Blackburn, 2:30 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Luton Town, 12:15 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.
Portsmouth 3, Lincoln 2
Wycombe 2, Plymouth 0
Sunderland 3, Shrewsbury 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Oxford United 3
Doncaster 1, Bolton 2
Crewe 3, AFC Wimbledon 1
Cheltenham 2, Gillingham 2
Charlton 2, Morecambe 3
Accrington Stanley 0, Burton Albion 0
Rotherham 1, Ipswich 0
Wigan 1, Cambridge United 2
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Shrewsbury 3, Doncaster 3
Plymouth 0, Sunderland 0
Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1
Lincoln 3, Cheltenham 0
Gillingham 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Bolton 3, Accrington Stanley 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Wycombe 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Crewe 0
Oxford United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Cambridge United 0, Charlton 2
Burton Albion 2, Rotherham 0
Ipswich 2, Wigan 2
Sunderland vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Wigan, 7:30 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Portsmouth, 7:30 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 7:30 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Charlton, 7:30 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Rotherham, 7:30 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham, 7:30 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Wycombe, 7:30 a.m.
Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town, 7:30 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley, 7:30 a.m.
Exeter 2, Colchester 0
Barrow 4, Forest Green 0
Bradford 1, Tranmere 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Salford 0
Harrogate Town 1, Swindon 4
Leyton Orient 3, Scunthorpe 0
Mansfield Town 2, Sutton United 3
Newport County 1, Crawley Town 2
Oldham 0, Northampton 2
Stevenage 1, Rochdale 0
Walsall 1, Carlisle 0
Hartlepool 0, Port Vale 1
Carlisle 1, Mansfield Town 0
Colchester 3, Bradford 0
Crawley Town 1, Walsall 0
Forest Green 2, Oldham 0
Northampton 3, Harrogate Town 0
Port Vale 1, Bristol Rovers 3
Salford 2, Barrow 2
Scunthorpe 1, Stevenage 1
Sutton United 1, Newport County 0
Swindon 1, Leyton Orient 2
Tranmere 2, Exeter 0
Rochdale 2, Hartlepool 1
Newport County 1, Colchester 2
Barrow vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Mansfield Town, 7:30 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Altrincham 1, Halifax Town 1
Boreham Wood 1, Dover Athletic 2
Dagenham and Redbridge 7, Barnet 3
Eastleigh 0, Bromley 2
Grimsby Town 2, Stockport County 1
Maidenhead United 2, Weymouth 0
Notts County 4, Kings Lynn 1
Southend 0, Wealdstone 1
Woking 0, Torquay United 1
Yeovil 0, Aldershot 2
Wrexham 1, Solihull Moors 1
Weymouth 0, Yeovil 0
Aldershot 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Barnet 1, Southend 3
Bromley 0, Maidenhead United 0
Dover Athletic 1, Woking 4
Kings Lynn 0, Grimsby Town 1
Stockport County 1, Solihull Moors 0
Torquay United 0, Eastleigh 0
Wealdstone 2, Boreham Wood 0
Wrexham 4, Altrincham 0
Halifax Town 2, Chesterfield 0
Altrincham vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Wrexham, 12:20 p.m.
Southend vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Weymouth vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Weymouth vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Boreham Wood, 12:20 p.m.
Altrincham vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.