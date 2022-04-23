Alexa
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2022/04/23 22:06
THROUGH APRIL 22

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 51 2956 99 2.01
Frederik Andersen Carolina 52 3070 111 2.17
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 62 3635 134 2.21
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 49 2893 112 2.32
Brian Elliott Tampa Bay 17 946 37 2.35
Jeremy Swayman Boston 39 2271 89 2.35
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 58 3415 138 2.42
Antti Raanta Carolina 26 1423 58 2.45
Ville Husso St. Louis 38 2222 91 2.46
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 60 3580 147 2.46
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 54 3073 127 2.48
Juuse Saros Nashville 65 3835 164 2.57
Linus Ullmark Boston 38 2150 92 2.57
Jake Oettinger Dallas 45 2522 108 2.57
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 44 2566 111 2.60
Vitek Vanecek Washington 40 2192 95 2.60
Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 25 1368 60 2.63
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 51 2934 129 2.64
Adin Hill San Jose 25 1375 61 2.66
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 63 3643 163 2.68

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Juuse Saros Nashville 65 3835 38 24 3
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 51 2934 38 6 3
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 62 3635 37 15 8
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 60 3580 36 18 5
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 54 3073 36 11 3
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 51 2956 36 11 4
Frederik Andersen Carolina 52 3070 35 14 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 58 3415 34 18 6
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 63 3643 33 21 7
Cam Talbot Minnesota 48 2803 31 12 4
Jack Campbell Toronto 47 2672 30 9 5
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 64 3783 27 27 10
Jake Oettinger Dallas 45 2522 27 15 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 53 3103 26 22 5
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 55 3087 25 21 7
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 49 2893 25 16 8
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 42 2443 25 11 4
Ville Husso St. Louis 38 2222 24 6 6
Robin Lehner Vegas 44 2546 23 17 2
Ilya Samsonov Washington 42 2243 23 10 5
Linus Ullmark Boston 38 2150 23 10 2

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 51 2956 99 1452 .936 36 11 4
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 49 2893 112 1430 .927 25 16 8
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 54 3073 127 1514 .923 36 11 3
Ville Husso St. Louis 38 2222 91 1084 .923 24 6 6
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 62 3635 134 1595 .922 37 15 8
Frederik Andersen Carolina 52 3070 111 1320 .922 35 14 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 65 3835 164 1880 .920 38 24 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 58 3415 138 1573 .919 34 18 6
Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 25 1368 60 667 .917 11 7 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 60 3580 147 1624 .917 36 18 5
Anton Forsberg Ottawa 43 2388 111 1223 .917 19 17 4
Jeremy Swayman Boston 39 2271 89 970 .916 22 13 3
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 63 3643 163 1774 .916 33 21 7
Brian Elliott Tampa Bay 17 946 37 397 .915 10 3 3
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 23 1241 57 610 .915 9 5 5
Jake Oettinger Dallas 45 2522 108 1135 .913 27 15 1
Mike Smith Edmonton 27 1520 73 767 .913 15 9 2
Braden Holtby Dallas 24 1318 61 639 .913 10 10 1
Jack Campbell Toronto 47 2672 120 1255 .913 30 9 5
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 51 2934 129 1348 .913 38 6 3

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 62 3635 9 37 15 8
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 49 2893 7 25 16 8
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 51 2956 6 36 11 4
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 54 3073 5 36 11 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 65 3835 4 38 24 3
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 64 3783 4 27 27 10
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 58 3415 4 34 18 6
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 53 3103 4 26 22 5
Frederik Andersen Carolina 52 3070 4 35 14 3
Jack Campbell Toronto 47 2672 4 30 9 5
Vitek Vanecek Washington 40 2192 4 20 11 5
Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 56 3092 3 19 23 9
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 51 2934 3 38 6 3
Cam Talbot Minnesota 48 2803 3 31 12 4
Jeremy Swayman Boston 39 2271 3 22 13 3
Ilya Samsonov Washington 42 2243 3 23 10 5
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 36 2112 3 20 14 1
Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 25 1368 3 11 7 3
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 23 1241 3 9 5 5