All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 71 41 24 5 1 88 232 196 Providence 67 36 21 4 6 82 195 177 Springfield 72 39 24 6 3 87 218 220 WB/Scranton 72 35 29 4 4 78 204 209 Hershey 74 34 30 6 4 78 199 202 Bridgeport 71 31 29 7 4 73 211 223 Hartford 70 30 32 6 2 68 196 220 Lehigh Valley 72 27 30 10 5 69 189 228

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 70 42 19 8 1 93 241 196 Laval 68 37 25 4 2 80 231 216 Syracuse 71 37 25 7 2 83 225 218 Belleville 70 38 28 4 0 80 210 213 Rochester 73 36 27 7 3 82 244 263 Toronto 68 36 28 3 1 76 229 226 Cleveland 72 25 34 8 5 63 193 254

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 72 47 15 5 5 104 245 184 Manitoba 67 38 22 5 2 83 204 192 Milwaukee 73 37 27 5 4 83 221 219 Rockford 67 35 27 4 1 75 205 206 Texas 70 30 28 6 6 72 213 227 Iowa 69 31 29 5 4 71 195 198 Grand Rapids 73 32 33 6 2 72 199 226

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 65 44 14 5 2 95 237 177 Ontario 66 41 16 5 4 91 258 210 Abbotsford 65 38 21 5 1 82 225 185 Colorado 67 38 22 4 3 83 239 206 Bakersfield 65 35 20 5 5 80 216 187 Henderson 66 33 28 4 1 71 200 201 San Diego 64 27 31 4 2 60 189 209 Tucson 65 21 38 5 1 48 172 261 San Jose 67 20 41 4 2 46 200 286

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 2

Charlotte 2, Hartford 1

Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 2

Syracuse 6, Belleville 0

Toronto 5, Laval 1

Utica 3, Rochester 2

Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 3

WB/Scranton 4, Providence 1

Texas 1, Iowa 0

Colorado 6, Ontario 4

Abbotsford 5, Stockton 4

Bakersfield 5, Tucson 1

Henderson 6, San Jose 4

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Rochester, 5 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.