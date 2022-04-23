Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ronaldo scores on return to United team after death of son

By Associated Press
2022/04/23 20:27
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Ars...
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before the start of an English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the...

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Ars...

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before the start of an English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the...

LONDON (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return to the Manchester United team on Saturday after missing a game while grieving the death of his newborn son.

The Portugal star raised his left arm and pointed to the sky in a subdued celebration of his 100th Premier League goal, coming in the first half at Arsenal after the home fans had risen to applaud United's No. 7 when the clock hit the seventh minute in a show of solidarity.

Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced on Monday that one of their newborn twins had died. He was left out of the squad that lost 4-0 at Liverpool on Tuesday.

His goal at the Emirates Stadium came in the 34th minute to trim Arsenal's lead to 2-1. It was his 16th in the Premier League this season since rejoining from Real Madrid, on top of the 84 goals in his first spell at United from 2003 to 2009.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-23 22:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much worse
For Xi Jinping and the CCP, things could get much worse
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US
Facebook photos show Taiwan Army officers undergoing Abrams training in US