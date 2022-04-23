Taiwan lists smokers as beneficiaries of oral COVID drug Paxlovid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The oral drug Paxlovid could benefit smokers who are at greater risk of contracting severe forms of COVID-19, Taiwan’s health authorities said Saturday (April 23).

The country announced Friday (April 22) it had imported the first 180,000 courses of the Pfizer drug out of 700,000 ordered. The pills are seen as a major weapon in countering a surge in COVID cases, with a record 4,126 local infections reported Saturday.

While there were still grave risks associated with the use of Paxlovid in combination with certain other drugs, smokers were expected to benefit on condition they consulted their physician first, CNA reported.

Hospitals and doctors put in charge by the health authorities at quarantine centers and hotels will be the judge of whether patients with a history of smoking can take Paxlovid pills. Now that sufficient courses of the drug had arrived, the list of patients allowed to take the pills was being expanded.

Tests had shown that smokers were at greater risk of becoming severe COVID patients, while in contrast, high blood pressure without the presence of other ailments would no longer qualify a patient for Paxlovid, the CNA report said.

