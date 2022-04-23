Ferry services to Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu cut down as COVID cases mount

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ferries to and from Pingtung County’s outlying island of Xiaoliuqiu (小琉球) will be reduced from Monday (April 25) in order to protect the public health of locals amid rising infections of COVID-19.

As of Saturday (April 23), Xiaoliuqiu has recorded over 10 confirmed cases, per a CNA report. As a result, a number of ferry companies on Saturday announced cuts to their daily schedules.

Taifu (泰富航運) will cut three ferry trips a day, whereas Leuco Sapphire (藍白航運) will cancel two on weekdays while its schedule for weekends and holidays remain unchanged. Tungliu (聯營處交通船) will cut three trips a day and D.L.S. (大福航運) will remove two trips.

TwinCN (琉興公司) will not reduce its schedule for the time being.

Chi Ching-sheng (冀慶生), general manager at Taifu (泰富航運), said the pandemic situation has been unpredictable recently as case numbers are on the rise again.

“We need to take into account people's livelihood and sustaining the tourism industry in Xiaoliuqiu, but we also must think about the health and safety of the island's residents amid the pandemic outbreak,” he said.