Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days

Experts still need to give advice at April 25 meeting before decision made

  453
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/23 16:20
Taiwan mulls shortening the COVID quarantine period from 10 to 7 days beginning next week.

Taiwan mulls shortening the COVID quarantine period from 10 to 7 days beginning next week. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Experts will discuss with government officials next week whether the COVID-19 quarantine period should be shortened from 10 to seven days, reports said Saturday (April 23).

The proposal reportedly found a large degree of consensus during a video conference call Saturday between Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) and the mayors and commissioners of the six cities and counties worst affected by the current COVID surge.

Chen has invited the local political executives to a meeting with experts Monday (April 25), ahead of announcing a decision, CNA reported. Scientific evidence and experience from overseas appears to show that seven days are enough, though the severity of the quarantine measures still need to be discussed, according to Chen.

Saturday’s meeting with the mayors of New Taipei, Taipei, Keelung, Taoyuan, Kaohsiung, and the Hualien County commissioner also agreed that testing should be concentrated on close contacts of COVID cases during the two days preceding the confirmation of their infection. Priority should go to people living, studying or working in the same space as the COVID infected, the report said.
quarantine
COVID-19
shortened quarantine
CECC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan imports 180,000 courses of oral COVID drug Paxlovid
Taiwan imports 180,000 courses of oral COVID drug Paxlovid
2022/04/22 19:52
Taiwan-developed herbal COVID drug works for kids too
Taiwan-developed herbal COVID drug works for kids too
2022/04/22 16:46
Viral photos show Shanghai office building transformed into makeshift hospital
Viral photos show Shanghai office building transformed into makeshift hospital
2022/04/22 15:23
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29
2022/04/22 14:54
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
2022/04/22 14:14